Black Myth: Wukong is getting an NVIDIA GPU bundle

NVIDIA has announced a GPU bundle for the RTX series of cards with Black Myth: Wukong, which works nicely if you want both a new GPU and that upcoming game.

The graphics card manufacturer says that the 40 series of cards is the “ultimate” way to play Black Myth: Wukong, as it’ll offer full ray tracing and DLSS (deep learning super sampling). This is obviously in partnership with the developer of the title, Game Science, and the range of eligible products includes:

GeForce RTX 4090

4080 SUPER

4080

4070 Ti SUPER

4070 Ti

4070 SUPER

4070 graphics cards and desktop PCs

Laptops with a GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, or RTX 4070 Laptop GPU

Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology. The story is based on Journey to the West, one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature. You shall set out as the Destined One to venture into the challenges and marvels ahead, to uncover the obscured truth beneath the veil of a glorious legend from the past. Enter a fascinating realm filled with the wonders and discoveries of ancient Chinese mythology! As the Destined One, you shall traverse an array of breath-taking and distinctive landscapes from the classic tale, composing an epic of adventure that is seen anew.

Basically if you buy a qualifying product, you’ll get an email explaining how to get access to your game, which will be added to your Steam library. The full list of eligible products can be found here.

Elsewhere, NVIDIA says that Wuthering Waves is getting support for DLSS 3 and Reflex, after launching with DLSS 2. The team says that: “This will enable GeForce RTX 40 Series gamers to accelerate frame rates further and allow all GeForce gamers to reduce system latency, making gameplay even more responsive. That way, your rebuilt civilisation will stand firm on a foundation of powerful NVIDIA technology.”

Black Myth: Wukong is coming to PC and consoles on August 20th.