Black Myth: Wukong | How to defeat Yellow Wind Sage

Yellow Wind Sage is the final boss of Chapter 2 of Black Myth: Wukong. He’s a huge, angry rodent who was my first “wall”, taking me in excess of a dozen attempts before I got my head around his numerous attack patterns. But now I’ve beaten him, I’m going to help you beat him, too. Read on to learn how to defeat Yellow Wind Sage in Black Myth: Wukong.

Black Myth: Wukong | Yellow Wind Sage – Attacks and moveset

Like many bosses in Wukong, Yellow Wind Sage has a varied repertoire – but he appears in the game before the bosses begin to regularly adapt to the Destined One’s abilities, meaning you can use your spells whenever they’re off cooldown without too much fear.

Initially, he’ll begin with a series of wide sweeps with his spear, which you should be able to avoid. Don’t get greedy with your own attacks, but watch his moves, dodge, then counter. He is prone to Immobilise in this phase, so use it for some free damage. He also has a few ground-pound moves, but he’ll mostly swing wild haymakers at the start of the fight. Sometimes he’ll stab his trident into the ground and cause tridents to erupt in a line in front of him.

Wear him down to around 75% and he’ll begin to spin, creating a huge sandstorm around himself. Get out of this asap, as it does huge damage if you’re inside it. He’ll also lose his shield now, and this is where he gets tricky.

Yellow Wind Sage will now turn to sand, becoming invincible, and disappear to the edge of the arena, attacking swiftly and covering distances almost instantly. You could use the Red Tides transformation here just to preserve your HP, but you won’t be able to hit him either way.

First, he’ll at you and dig into the ground, raising more tridents in a line. Then he’ll phase in and out of existence, swinging at you each time. He’ll perform a huge spinning aerial move, and then leap at you, stomping the sand. Now you can hit him again, but beware his two-handed strikes. He can hit the sand, raising tridents, and leap at you from above.

He will attack wildly, and then hurl himself at you, crushing you under his massive shoulders. But the worst move comes directly after this. It’s super fast and very easy to miss, but he’ll hop forward and punt you like a football, before spearing you midair and driving you into the sand. This move does incredible damage, and is hard to recover from.

Push him a bit further and he’ll start roaring and stamping, before a colossal worm erupts from the sand behind him and dives right at you. Run towards him or time your dodge right to avoid this insane attack. Once you get him down to around 20% health, he’ll regain his statue-head shield and revert to his original moveset.

Yellow Wind Sage – General strategies

Keep moving and learn his tells. Most of his attacks follow a pattern. For example, he’ll usually do two aerial spins before a shoulder charge, which is almost always followed by a football kick. Use Immobilise whenever possible, as its the only spell at this point that really comes in handy here.

The trick is to keep your distance until he comes to you and over-extends, as he does with the football kick. He’ll stagger a little when he misses you, allowing you some free damage. As for Stances, I’d go with whichever suits you. I used Pillar Stance almost exclusively in my first playthrough, but it’s really down to preference.