Black Myth: Wukong is getting a PS5 physical edition

PM Studios and Game Science has announced a physical edition of Black Myth: Wukong is coming to PlayStation 5, though hasn’t specified exactly when.

Details on the physical edition, then, are pretty thin on the ground, as the team simply says: “Black Myth: Wukong will be available at the PM Studios store and retailers in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand soon”.

However, we do know what will be included in the package. Obviously the game will be there on disc, but there will also be a deluxe edition voucher, which includes:

Weapon: Bronzecloud Staff

Bronzecloud Staff Equipment: Folk Opera Mask, Folk Opera Almsgiving Armor, Folk Opera Leather Bracers, and Folk Opera Buskins

Folk Opera Mask, Folk Opera Almsgiving Armor, Folk Opera Leather Bracers, and Folk Opera Buskins Curio: Wind Chimes

Wind Chimes Selected Digital Soundtrack

Making its debut on Steam and the PlayStation store in August, Black Myth: Wukong quickly started shattering records. Selling over 20 million units in a single month, Black Myth: Wukong has the highest concurrent player count for a single-player game on Steam ever, with over 2.4 million concurrent players. Players will finally be able to put Black Myth: Wukong in their own hands and set the case with its beautiful cover art on their shelves at home.

In our review, Mick Fraser said: “I fail to find any real complaints besides some occasional frame drops and a couple of bosses that feel like total difficulty spikes. Or maybe they’re just skill-checks and I’m lacking. Above all, combat in Wukong requires patience and calm, two things I’m rarely able to muster while gaming. But however you play, this is a fantastic video game – and a staggering achievement from an indie studio. Like Lies of P last year and Nioh 2 before it, Wukong is a sterling example of how to take Soulslike elements and weave them into something that feels fresh and original. It’s gorgeous to look at, has some of the best music in any game this year so far, and presents itself with such confidence and panache that it’s hard to pick fault with it.”

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.