Black Myth: Wukong | Buddha’s Eyeball puzzle guide

When you reach Chapter 2 of Black Myth: Wukong you’ll find yourself in an arid desert with a host of new enemies and bosses to contend with. Many of the enemies here are stone-themed, including one secret boss who rewards you with crafting materials for an incredibly powerful staff upgrade. But to face it, you’ll need to find half a dozen Buddha’s Eyes. Read on to learn how to solve the Buddha’s Eyeball puzzle in Black Myth: Wukong, and craft the Cloud-Patterned Stone Staff.

Find the Buddha’s Eyes

As you explore Chapter 2, you’ll come across statue heads with glowing yellow eyes. There are usually in plain sight and not too hard to find. You need only interact with them to receive the Buddha’s Eyeball key item. There are six in total and you need them all for the next phase.

Once you have them, proceed through the area until you reach the arena of the Stone Vanguard boss fight. As you enter, you’ll see a huge boulder made of carved heads on the left. Don’t interact with it yet! First, defeat the Stone Vanguard, rest at a Keeper’s Shrine and come back here. Now interact with the boulder to awaken Shigandang, a tough secret boss.

Beating Shigandang

Shigandang is a massive rock golem that moves quicker than you’d expect and specialises in deadly area-of-effect attacks. The main moves to look out for are a ground pound that creates huge glowing cracks in the floor and can both do huge damage and knock you down, and a backwards fall which he’ll do if you spend too long behind him. This pushes spikes up from the ground in a wide circle around his impact spot which will send you reeling.

He’s quite strong against fire, so the Red Tides spell won’t do much extra damage to him, but Immobilise is, as ever, a solid go-to spell. Keep your distance from him and wait until he goes for big attacks before punishing him. When you beat him, he’ll drop several items – the most important of which right now is the Heart of Stone.

What to do with the Heart of Stone

Head to a Keeper’s Shrine and go to the Craft Weapons tab. Here you’ll now see an option to craft a new staff, the Cloud-Patterned Stone Staff. It’s a very powerful weapon that boosts your melee damage to 60 and adds 30 to your defence. Its unique effect “moderately increases the damage executed by Charged Heavy Smash Attacks”, so if you’re a fan of the Pillar Stance, you’ll get a massive boost from this staff.

To craft it, you’ll need the following:

1x Heart of Stone

4x Yaoguai Cores

8x Stone Spirit

8100x Will

So there you go, that’s how to solve the Buddha’s Eyeball puzzle in Black Myth: Wukong and unlock the Cloud-Patterned Stone Staff.