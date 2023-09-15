Lies of P complete guide | side quests, upgrades, all you need

In our Lies of P complete guide, we’ll aim to reveal some of the mysteries of this wonderful soulslike/masocore title for you. Because it pays homage to the fantastic titles fans of the genre have grown to love, like Bloodborne and the Souls series, it does slightly revel in not explaining everything very clearly. It has it’s own language, and mechanics that, while familiar need explaining, or working out.

For example, what are pulse cells, and how do you get more of them? Does Lies of P use boss “souls” like the series it pays homage to? What about your Legion arm: how do you upgrade that, and what should you stick with, weapon wise, for the early game? Hopefully with our Lies of P complete guide we’ll aim to solve any issues you have, from early side quests like finding the “baby” for a silhouette in a window, to full on secret rooms you otherwise couldn’t know about.

Well then, bookmark this page, and we’ll update it as we find more, because like any good Souls game, Lies of P is full of secrets. You can click the text or an image relevant to what you want to read about, and that’s all there is to using our Lies of P complete guide. Enjoy!