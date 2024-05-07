Stellaris: The Machine Age expansion released today

Paradox Interactive has announced that Stellaris: The Machine Age expansion is out today, as part of the sci-fi strategy game’s season 8. The expansion is available for €24.99 / $24.99 / £16.45, or as part of season 8 which the team says “encompasses three upcoming additions for Stellaris and the exclusive “Rick the Cube” portrait.”

On top of that, it’s also part of the expansion subscription that basically includes all extra and new content for Stellaris for a monthly fee, and of course, as with almost every Paradox Interactive DLC there’s a free patch (this time called Andromeda, and version 3.12) that adds bug fixes and updates for the game overall.

Check out the launch trailer below:

NEW ENDGAME CRISIS AND CRISIS PATH: Players will face a new synthetic threat in a brand-new Endgame Crisis, or will themselves become the threat to the balance of the universe in a new Crisis Path.

INDIVIDUALISTIC MACHINES: Your machine empires are no longer limited to gestalt consciousness and can have individual personalities and more diverse stories and origins. Further customize your empire with 3 new Machine Ascension Paths.

NEW SITUATIONS AND ADVANCED AUTHORITY SWAP: As you delve ever closer to the mind of the machine, you will have to face new challenges for your society. Every decision matters and the only certainty is that your empire will not be the same after its Ascension.

3 NEW ORIGINS:

Cybernetic Creed: Your empire pursues a divine calling: the holy fusion of the body and cybernetics. Augmentation is worship.

Synthetic Fertility: Once a thriving society, a novel genetic disease leaves your empire unable to reproduce biologically. Digital salvation seems the only option to avoid extinction.

Arc Welders: Hailing from a world starved for space, a robotic society turns to the stars for resources.

The update also includes new reactive portraits, six new Civics, 2 new mid-game structures (the molten Arc Furnace, Dyson Swarm), new population traits, and seven new music tracks.

Stellaris: The Machine Age is out today for PC.