Stellaris: The Machine Age announced by Paradox Interactive

Publisher Paradox Interactive has announced Stellaris: The Machine Age, a new technological themed expansion for the sci-fi strategy game.

The team says that The Machine Age “begins a time of technical glory, but raises new ethical and social dilemmas”, adding “With those times of unleashed ambition, new threats will emerge, questioning the real meaning of life itself”. Stellaris: The Machine Age is developed by Paradox Development Studio and is coming soon on PC, with a host of new features.

Check out the newly released announcement trailer, below:

NEW ENDGAME CRISIS AND CRISIS PATH: Players will face a new synthetic threat in a brand-new Endgame Crisis, or will themselves become the threat for the balance of the universe in a new Crisis Path.

INDIVIDUALISTIC MACHINES: Your machine empires are no longer limited to gestalt consciousness and can have individual personalities and more diverse stories and origins. Further customize your empire with 3 new Machine Ascension Paths.

NEW SITUATIONS AND ADVANCED AUTHORITY SWAP: As you delve ever closer to the mind of the machine, you will have to face new challenges for your society. Every decision matters and the only certainty is that your empire will not be the same after its Ascension.

3 NEW ORIGINS

Cybernetic Creed: Your empire pursues a divine calling: the holy fusion of the body and cybernetics. Augmentation is worship.

Synthetic Fertility: Once a thriving society, a novel genetic disease leaves your empire unable to reproduce biologically. Digital salvation seems the only option to avoid extinction.

Arc Welders: Hailing from a world starved for space, a robotic society turns to the stars for resources.

As well as all of that, the new expansions adds new reactive portraits, 6 new Civics, new population traits, 7 new music tracks, and 2 new mid-game structures in the form of the molten Arc Furnace, and the Dyson Swarm.

Stellaris is out now, this new expansion is coming soon.