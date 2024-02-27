Age of Wonders 4: Primal Fury released today

Paradox Interactive and Triumph Studios has announced that Age of Wonders 4: Primal Fury, a brand new content pack, is out today.

The fantasy strategy game was already pretty big, but the new pack hitting PC, Xbox, PS4, and PS5 is also part of the Premium Edition or Expansion Pass, or otherwise will cost you $9.99/£8.49/€9.99 for the standalone addon. Age of Wonders 4: Primal Fury centres around “a new Primal Culture that puts players in touch with their wildest fantasies, offering control over beasts, nature, and magic like never before”.

Check out a trailer below:

In the Age of Wonders 4: Primal Fury content pack, players will discover new ways to conquer the realms, and bring the land itself under their control. The new Primal Culture will enable rulers to channel a Primal Animal that shapes their empire, both physically and spiritually. The Tome of Fey Mists and the Tome of the Stormborne, both added in Primal Fury, include new spells to conceal troops in magical fog, gain advantages over seas and shorelines, and even transform armies into fearsome nagas.

As usual with a Paradox release, there’s a free update for the game too. Called “Wolf Update”, it contains improvements and game changes requested by the community. The publisher says it will include “a reworked necromancy system, offers of War Bounties to coax allies to your side, and a brand-new random item generator for hero gear”, adding that “the free update will add new layers and options to the award-winning fantasy strategy title. Paradox will offer all players a chance to try the incredible worlds of Age of Wonders 4 during a free-to-play period on Xbox Game Pass from February 29 to March 4, 2024”.

In our review of the game, we said: “Age of Wonders 4 is great fun. Being able to modify the difficulty and parameters to suit your needs, and the added bonus of being able to create your own fantasy race, ruler, and realm from scratch make it a true stand out in the fantasy RTS market. It doesn’t have quite the razzle-dazzle of Age of Wonders: Planetfall, but that’s very much a personal preference. Fans of the genre and series won’t be disappointed with Triumph’s latest offering, and even newcomers will find an accessible, compelling city-building experience in Age of Wonders 4.”.

Age of Wonders 4: Primal Fury is out now.