Paradox Interactive and developer Triumph Studios has announced a new content pack, Age of Wonders 4: Primal Fury, coming in February. The pack will make the game bigger still, releasing on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on February 27th.

If you own the expansion pass, you’ll get Age of Wonders 4: Primal Fury at no additional cost, but everyone else will have to pay $9.99 / £8.49 / €9.99 to access it. The studio has revealed the full list of features that will be included with the add-on, and a trailer as well.

Check out the newly released reveal trailer, below:

In the Age of Wonders 4: Primal Fury content pack, players will discover new ways to conquer the realms, and bring the land itself under their control. The new Primal Culture will enable rulers to channel an animal spirit that shapes their empire, both physically and spiritually. The Tome of Fey Mists and the Tome of the Stormborne, both added in Primal Fury, include new spells to conceal troops in magical fog, gain advantages over seas and shorelines, and even transform armies into fearsome nagas. The pack will also launch alongside the free Wolf Update, which will add new features and improvements requested by the Age of Wonders community, including a rework of necromancy, new randomly generated items, and War Bounties to better direct allies in conflicts.

Here’s the list of key features from the press release:

Primal Culture: From the Tunneling Spider to the Glacial Mammoth, choose one of seven primal animals for your people to worship and shape their physical and spiritual lives. Each animal is linked to a specific terrain and damage type, allowing you to terraform the land to your chosen biome and gain powerful buffs in combat. Venture on a quest unique to each primal animal and earn rewards!

From the Tunneling Spider to the Glacial Mammoth, choose one of seven primal animals for your people to worship and shape their physical and spiritual lives. Each animal is linked to a specific terrain and damage type, allowing you to terraform the land to your chosen biome and gain powerful buffs in combat. Venture on a quest unique to each primal animal and earn rewards! Lupine and Goatkin , new physical forms for your people, providing new fantasies for your empire to fulfill. Create a faction of arcane wolves or forest-dwelling satyrs!

, new physical forms for your people, providing new fantasies for your empire to fulfill. Create a faction of arcane wolves or forest-dwelling satyrs! 2 New Tomes of Magic: T ome of Fey Mists: Specializes in spreading magical mists that shield units from ranged attacks and grant buffs. Tome of the Stormborne: Focuses on control of water and lightning. Gain powerful economic buffs from ocean provinces, build fearsome Stormbringer units and transform your armies into Naga!

ome of Fey Mists: Specializes in spreading magical mists that shield units from ranged attacks and grant buffs. Tome of the Stormborne: Focuses on control of water and lightning. Gain powerful economic buffs from ocean provinces, build fearsome Stormbringer units and transform your armies into Naga! 4 New Mounts and 6 New Wildlife Units to battle with and against!

to battle with and against! New Realm Content which will plunge your empire into a world of hostile seas, gripped in a war between two powerful Godir of nature.

which will plunge your empire into a world of hostile seas, gripped in a war between two powerful Godir of nature. Primal Fury interface skin, which lets you play Age of Wonders 4 with a wild new visual design with wooden frames and blooming flowers.

Age of Wonders 4 is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.