Gloom Hooknail is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. They are the leader of the Necrotic Goblins Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.
Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together all the faction information for Age of Wonders 4 altogether in one place to help you decide which faction will suit you.
So read on to discover everything you need to know about the Gloom Hooknail Faction in Age of Wonders 4.
Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Gloom Hooknail Faction details
Age of Wonders Gloom Hooknail Hero Details
Hero Name: Gloom Hooknail
Hero Type: Champion
Hero Detail: A ruler rises from the ranks of their people.
Hero Affinity:
- Shadow Affinity: 5
- Chaos Affinity: 1
Hero Perks:
- All Cities have +10% Gold income and +20 City Stability
- All non-Hero Units gain +20% Experience
- Start with +100 Relation with Free Cities
Tome Details
Stating Tome: Tome of Souls
Tome Overview: Harvest Souls from your enemies and create Undead creatures. Specialize in expendable units and starting your Soul economy.
Initial Bonus:
- +2 Shadow Affinity
- Soul Harvest – Tome Passive
- Soul Collector – Novice Hero Skill
Research:
- Soulbinders – Unit Enchantment
- Bone Golem – Unit
- Soul Fire – Damage Spell
- Soulbind Army – Enemy Army Spell
- Soul Overflow – Buff Spell
Flavour Text:
“Bodies are frail, yet strong is the will of all souls to cling to life. Grant them their desire! Craft them vessels of rotten flesh and bone! Even the fiercest foe shall serve your wishes when raised from the battlefield. For death reaches all, and, in death, you will dwell.”
– Necrom, the Cursed Hand
Race Details
Race: Necrotic Goblins
Traits:
- Fast Recuperation
- Sneaky
Culture:
- Dark
- Ruthless Raiders
- Scions of Evil
Flavour Text:
Gloom Hooknail, the Dark Lady, rewards cruelty. She is fickle and deliberately impulsive, keeping her servants in a state of constant fear while competing for her favor. She loves cruel assassins and rewards the most deplorable acts of depravity, for they amuse her.
They creep deep in the dark, which they love and despise. Corrupted Goblins see the fair and laughing souls and let hate and envy fill them. They may not be strong in might, but their minds are devious and filled with a cruelty that horrifies.
Starting Equipment
- Staff of Fire