Gloom Hooknail is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. They are the leader of the Necrotic Goblins Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.

Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together all the faction information for Age of Wonders 4 altogether in one place to help you decide which faction will suit you.

So read on to discover everything you need to know about the Gloom Hooknail Faction in Age of Wonders 4.

Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Gloom Hooknail Faction details

Age of Wonders Gloom Hooknail Hero Details

Hero Name: Gloom Hooknail

Hero Type: Champion

Hero Detail: A ruler rises from the ranks of their people.

Hero Affinity:

Shadow Affinity: 5

Chaos Affinity: 1

Hero Perks:

All Cities have +10% Gold income and +20 City Stability

All non-Hero Units gain +20% Experience

Start with +100 Relation with Free Cities

Tome Details

Stating Tome: Tome of Souls

Tome Overview: Harvest Souls from your enemies and create Undead creatures. Specialize in expendable units and starting your Soul economy.

Initial Bonus:

+2 Shadow Affinity

Soul Harvest – Tome Passive

Soul Collector – Novice Hero Skill

Research:

Soulbinders – Unit Enchantment

Bone Golem – Unit

Soul Fire – Damage Spell

Soulbind Army – Enemy Army Spell

Soul Overflow – Buff Spell

Flavour Text:

“Bodies are frail, yet strong is the will of all souls to cling to life. Grant them their desire! Craft them vessels of rotten flesh and bone! Even the fiercest foe shall serve your wishes when raised from the battlefield. For death reaches all, and, in death, you will dwell.”

– Necrom, the Cursed Hand

Race Details

Race: Necrotic Goblins

Traits:

Fast Recuperation

Sneaky

Culture:

Dark

Ruthless Raiders

Scions of Evil

Flavour Text:

Gloom Hooknail, the Dark Lady, rewards cruelty. She is fickle and deliberately impulsive, keeping her servants in a state of constant fear while competing for her favor. She loves cruel assassins and rewards the most deplorable acts of depravity, for they amuse her.

They creep deep in the dark, which they love and despise. Corrupted Goblins see the fair and laughing souls and let hate and envy fill them. They may not be strong in might, but their minds are devious and filled with a cruelty that horrifies.

Starting Equipment

Staff of Fire