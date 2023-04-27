Artica is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. They are the leader of the Gnarled Frostlings Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.
Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together all the faction information for Age of Wonders 4 altogether in one place to help you decide which faction will suit you.
So read on to discover everything you need to know about the Artica Faction in Age of Wonders 4.
Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Artica Faction details
Age of Wonders Artica Hero Details
Hero Name: Artica
Hero Type: Wizard King
Hero Detail: A powerful Wizard seeking dominion over a new realm.
Hero Affinity:
- Shadow Affinity: 3
- Chaos Affinity: 2
- Nature Affinity: 1
Hero Perks:
- All Cities have +10% Mana Income
- +5 World Map Casting Points and Combat Casting Points per level of the Wizard King
- Wizard Kings have the Overchannel ability in Combat.
Tome Details
Stating Tome: Tome of Cryomancy
Tome Overview: Specialize in dealing Frost Damage and inflicting Frozen.
Initial Bonus:
- +2 Shadow Affinity
- School of Cryomancy – Special Province Improvement
- Frost Weapons – Novice Hero Skill
Research:
- Frost Blades – Unit Enchantment
- White Witch – Unit
- Ice Coffin – Damage Spell
- Blizzard – Enemy Army Spell
- Summon Lesser Snow Spirit – Summon Spell
- Frost Arrows – Unit Enchantment
Flavour Text:
“When all the world has turned to ice, I see a pure Frostling paradise! Frost their limbs and make their bones brittle, entombed in icy blood! Summon the blizzard to freeze flesh and inspire fear that hearkens back to a time when mortals huddled in caves fearing the cold would claim them…”
– Artica the Cold, Queen of the Frostlings
Race Details
Race: Gnarled Frostlings
Traits:
- Fast Recuperation
- Arctic Adaptation
Culture:
- Barbarian
- Ruthless Raiders
- Powerful Evokers
Flavour Text:
Her icy filigree sparkles, catching iridescent sheets of boreal ghost-light. Think not to captivate this one, for her heart is frigid. Artica haunts the snowy drifts of winter, leaving no footprints. Goddess to her Frostling subjects, they alone tolerate her frigid isolation
Specialized people who adore the ice and snow, Frostlings thrive in inhospitable glacial realms. Their frigid adaptation allows them to raid the rich lands that border the frozen wastes, spreading their cold unfeeling ice as a blizzard.
Starting Equipment
- Staff of Spirit