Artica is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. They are the leader of the Gnarled Frostlings Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.

Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together all the faction information for Age of Wonders 4 altogether in one place to help you decide which faction will suit you.

So read on to discover everything you need to know about the Artica Faction in Age of Wonders 4.

Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Artica Faction details

Age of Wonders Artica Hero Details

Hero Name: Artica

Hero Type: Wizard King

Hero Detail: A powerful Wizard seeking dominion over a new realm.

Hero Affinity:

Shadow Affinity: 3

Chaos Affinity: 2

Nature Affinity: 1

Hero Perks:

All Cities have +10% Mana Income

+5 World Map Casting Points and Combat Casting Points per level of the Wizard King

Wizard Kings have the Overchannel ability in Combat.

Tome Details

Stating Tome: Tome of Cryomancy

Tome Overview: Specialize in dealing Frost Damage and inflicting Frozen.

Initial Bonus:

+2 Shadow Affinity

School of Cryomancy – Special Province Improvement

Frost Weapons – Novice Hero Skill

Research:

Frost Blades – Unit Enchantment

White Witch – Unit

Ice Coffin – Damage Spell

Blizzard – Enemy Army Spell

Summon Lesser Snow Spirit – Summon Spell

Frost Arrows – Unit Enchantment

Flavour Text:

“When all the world has turned to ice, I see a pure Frostling paradise! Frost their limbs and make their bones brittle, entombed in icy blood! Summon the blizzard to freeze flesh and inspire fear that hearkens back to a time when mortals huddled in caves fearing the cold would claim them…”

– Artica the Cold, Queen of the Frostlings

Race Details

Race: Gnarled Frostlings

Traits:

Fast Recuperation

Arctic Adaptation

Culture:

Barbarian

Ruthless Raiders

Powerful Evokers

Flavour Text:

Her icy filigree sparkles, catching iridescent sheets of boreal ghost-light. Think not to captivate this one, for her heart is frigid. Artica haunts the snowy drifts of winter, leaving no footprints. Goddess to her Frostling subjects, they alone tolerate her frigid isolation

Specialized people who adore the ice and snow, Frostlings thrive in inhospitable glacial realms. Their frigid adaptation allows them to raid the rich lands that border the frozen wastes, spreading their cold unfeeling ice as a blizzard.

Starting Equipment

Staff of Spirit