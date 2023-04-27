Meshara the Radiant is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. They are the leader of the Human Paladins Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.
Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together all the faction information for Age of Wonders 4 altogether in one place to help you decide which faction will suit you.
So read on to discover everything you need to know about the Meshara the Radiant Faction in Age of Wonders 4.
Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Meshara the Radiant Faction details
Age of Wonders Meshara the Radiant Hero Details
Hero Name: Meshara the Radiant
Hero Type: Champion
Hero Detail: A ruler rises from the ranks of their people.
Hero Affinity:
- Order Affinity: 6
Hero Perks:
- All Cities have +10% Gold income and +20 City Stability
- All non-Hero Units gain +20% Experience
- Start with +100 Relation with Free Cities
Tome Details
Stating Tome: Tome of Faith
Tome Overview: Heal and support your units through the power of the Faithful.
Initial Bonus:
- +2 Order Affinity
- Abbey – Special Province Improvement
- Mending Touch – Adept Hero Skill
Research:
- Army Heal – Friendly Army Spell
- Staves of Mending – Unit Enchantment
- Chaplain – Unit
- Faithful Whispers – Sustained City Spell
- Convent – City Structure
- Wrath of the Faithful – Combat Spell
Flavour Text:
“When faith fuels the embers of one’s spirit, it is like a soothing balm upon soul and sinew. It binds wounds, it strengthens limbs, it spread like the light of a blazing sun from one deserving body to the next. Keep the faith, stoke it, and it shall bolster your believers for all time!”
-Anon, Archon Wizard of Life
Race Details
Race: Human Paladins
Traits:
- Fast Recuperation
- Adaptable
Culture:
- High
- Devotees of God
- Imperialists
Flavour Text:
Meshara grew up as the daughter of a knight and a priest. Her people say divine righteousness runs through her blood. Yet, she tries to stay humble – or as humble as one can be, when one is named the Prophetess of her entire people.
The Archons are said to be the most legendary protectors of the worlds, and the Human Paladins believe themselves to be a close second. Led by their Prophetess, they aim to bring justice to all living beings on the realms they decide to save.
Starting Equipment
- Horse