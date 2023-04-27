Meshara the Radiant is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. They are the leader of the Human Paladins Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.

Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together all the faction information for Age of Wonders 4 altogether in one place to help you decide which faction will suit you.

So read on to discover everything you need to know about the Meshara the Radiant Faction in Age of Wonders 4.

Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Meshara the Radiant Faction details

Age of Wonders Meshara the Radiant Hero Details

Hero Name: Meshara the Radiant

Hero Type: Champion

Hero Detail: A ruler rises from the ranks of their people.

Hero Affinity:

Order Affinity: 6

Hero Perks:

All Cities have +10% Gold income and +20 City Stability

All non-Hero Units gain +20% Experience

Start with +100 Relation with Free Cities

Tome Details

Stating Tome: Tome of Faith

Tome Overview: Heal and support your units through the power of the Faithful.

Initial Bonus:

+2 Order Affinity

Abbey – Special Province Improvement

Mending Touch – Adept Hero Skill

Research:

Army Heal – Friendly Army Spell

Staves of Mending – Unit Enchantment

Chaplain – Unit

Faithful Whispers – Sustained City Spell

Convent – City Structure

Wrath of the Faithful – Combat Spell

Flavour Text:

“When faith fuels the embers of one’s spirit, it is like a soothing balm upon soul and sinew. It binds wounds, it strengthens limbs, it spread like the light of a blazing sun from one deserving body to the next. Keep the faith, stoke it, and it shall bolster your believers for all time!”

-Anon, Archon Wizard of Life

Race Details

Race: Human Paladins

Traits:

Fast Recuperation

Adaptable

Culture:

High

Devotees of God

Imperialists

Flavour Text:

Meshara grew up as the daughter of a knight and a priest. Her people say divine righteousness runs through her blood. Yet, she tries to stay humble – or as humble as one can be, when one is named the Prophetess of her entire people.

The Archons are said to be the most legendary protectors of the worlds, and the Human Paladins believe themselves to be a close second. Led by their Prophetess, they aim to bring justice to all living beings on the realms they decide to save.

Starting Equipment

Horse