Age of Wonders 4: Eldritch Realms release date announced

Paradox Interactive has revealed the release date for the Age of Wonders 4 expansion, Eldritch Realms, and it’s soon, as it’ll hit PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on June 18th, with a recommended price of $19.99 / £16.99 / €19.99.

If you own the premium edition of Age of Wonders 4 or the expansion pass, you’ll get the Eldritch Realms expansion as part of that when it launches, which Paradox says completes the content for the game’s first expansion pass.

Check out a teaser trailer for the expansion, below:

Players will discover what lurks in the spaces between spaces in Age of Wonders 4: Eldritch Realms, which opens up the Umbral Abyss, a new layer of the map where corruption runs rampant and horrors beyond comprehension wait to consume all that is good in the world. Even venturing into this realm is harmful to mortals and Godir alike, but through transformative magic, the truly brave can unlock the powerful secrets lying within. Along with a new Eldritch Sovereign ruler type and new magic to wield – or drive back – the darkness, the worlds of Age of Wonders 4 are growing ever larger and more challenging for players everywhere.

Along with the official description above, here’s the list of key features from the press release:

New Map Layer – The Umbral Abyss: New tactical combat maps, unique locations to explore, and new independent factions of Umbral dwellers wait for players who can withstand the hazardous environs!

New tactical combat maps, unique locations to explore, and new independent factions of Umbral dwellers wait for players who can withstand the hazardous environs! New Ruler Type: Ancient beings of terrible power, the Eldritch Sovereigns have been corrupted by the Umbral Abyss and possess a unique Thrall spell casting mechanic. Choose your path as an Eldritch Sovereign ruler and decide between Dominating your foes, Manipulating the flesh or Wild, chaotic magic.

Ancient beings of terrible power, the Eldritch Sovereigns have been corrupted by the Umbral Abyss and possess a unique Thrall spell casting mechanic. Choose your path as an Eldritch Sovereign ruler and decide between Dominating your foes, Manipulating the flesh or Wild, chaotic magic. 3 New Tomes: Tighten your grasp with the Tome of the Tentacle, turn your enemies’ strength to weakness with the Tome of Corruption, or drive back the darkness using the Tome of Cleansing Flame.

Tighten your grasp with the Tome of the Tentacle, turn your enemies’ strength to weakness with the Tome of Corruption, or drive back the darkness using the Tome of Cleansing Flame. New Event System: Mini-crises threaten all rulers at once in the Cosmic Happenings, a series of events with unique tactical maps, units, and mechanics – and powerful rewards!

Mini-crises threaten all rulers at once in the Cosmic Happenings, a series of events with unique tactical maps, units, and mechanics – and powerful rewards! 2 New Forms: Swarm into battle as a faction of Insects, or lead the return of the Syrons from Age of Wonders’ past!

Swarm into battle as a faction of Insects, or lead the return of the Syrons from Age of Wonders’ past! 2 New Story Realms: Return to Athla and come to its defense in epic clashes that will determine the fate of the world.

Return to Athla and come to its defense in epic clashes that will determine the fate of the world. So Much More: 2 new mounts, 3 new Realm traits, 2 new Realm templates, 5 new premade rulers, 6 new music tracks, and a gloomy, unsettling new interface skin all await you in the Eldritch Realms!

There will also be a free update to go alongside the release called “The Mystic Patch”, which adds features such as “randomized realms with hidden traits, new pantheon content, and an expanded rework of the Mystic Culture”.

Age of Wonders 4 is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.