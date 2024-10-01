Age of Wonders 4 expansion pass 2 launches for PC and consoles

Paradox Interactive has announced that the second Age of Wonders 4 expansion pass has now launched for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

The new expansion pass will include four content releases in a single bundle, and the first one is called “Herald of Glory”, which will be available right away. The other three pieces of content will be released over the “coming months”, and will also be sold separately in case there’s just one that takes your fancy. The Age of Wonders 4 Expansion Pass 2 bundle will cost $49.99 / £41.99 / €49.99.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Available to download and play immediately on purchase of Expansion Pass 2, the new “Herald of Glory” addition to Age of Wonders 4 includes unique items and a new society trait, enabling players to assert their dominion over the Astral Sea in truly regal style. The next addition coming to Expansion Pass 2 will be “Ways of War,” which will launch on all platforms on November 5, 2024. Ways of War will challenge players to approach conflict in creative new ways with the addition of the Oathsworn Culture, navigate treacherous new Intrigue Events, and wield powerful new tomes of magic. The expansion will be available individually for a suggested retail price* of $14.99/£12.79/€14.99, or will be downloadable at no extra cost for owners of Expansion Pass 2.

Here’s some features for the second piece of content, Ways of War:

The Oathsworn Culture, based on unique warrior codes that provide rewards to those strong enough to adhere to their ethos. Swear the Oath of Righteousness to focus on annihilating evil, the Oath of Strife to wage war only against the strong and worthy, or the Oath of Harmony to try and avoid war whenever possible.

Intrigue Events that threaten your empire, focused on dishonorable crises like betrayals and assassinations.

Two new forms, allowing players to lead empires of strong Simians and lumbering Ogrekin.

Two new forms, allowing players to lead empires of strong Simians and lumbering Ogrekin. Four New Tomes, granting rulers the arts of Discipline, Shades, Calamity, and Prosperity, each adding new units alongside spells of inner strength, outward destruction, and more.

So Much More, from new mounts to new music, new ancient creature lines, new realm templates and an interface skin and beyond!

There is also a small bit of info available now about the third and fourth piece of content, as follows:

Giant Kings: Restore the Elder Giants to their rightful place as masters of the Astral Sea! Delve deep beneath the surface for ancient treasure, wield long-forgotten crystal magic, and discover the powers of a fallen empire. This expansion includes a new Giant ruler type, adds new dwellings and hand-crafted map regions to the game, and will launch in Q2 2025. It will be available separately for a suggested retail price*of $19.99/£16.99/€19.99.

Restore the Elder Giants to their rightful place as masters of the Astral Sea! Delve deep beneath the surface for ancient treasure, wield long-forgotten crystal magic, and discover the powers of a fallen empire. This expansion includes a new Giant ruler type, adds new dwellings and hand-crafted map regions to the game, and will launch in Q2 2025. It will be available separately for a suggested retail price*of $19.99/£16.99/€19.99. Archon Prophecy: The forces of light are yours to command in a grand war against the corruption of Urrath. Consult the oracles to shape both your own fate and the fate of the realms through hidden prophecies. Includes a new culture, new prophecy events, and new story content, launching in Q3 2025. It will be available separately for a suggested retail price of $19.99/£16.99/€19.99.

Age of Wonders 4 is out now for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.