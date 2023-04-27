Age of Wonders 4 is a complex strategy game, where choosing the right Faction is part of fun, and a big part of the replayability factor too. With so many Factions to choose from, deciding which one to plump for can feel a little daunting at first, especially as there are nineteen preset options to pick between. Each Faction has its own unique Tome, which affects what unique buildings or research you have available to you. The Race of each Faction comes with unique traits to affect how you may grow and ultimately succeed in the game. There’s also various Affinities to consider, of which each Faction has a particular leaning, and different starting gear and heroes to consider too. It’s certainly a lot to sift through, and can certainly feel a little daunting.

To make your lives a little easier, we here at God is a Geek have laid out all the information you need in a collection of handy guides. We’ve compiled a guide for each Faction in the game, and you can click on each one below. You’ll be taken to a page full of all the relevant information you need to see if that Faction is right for you.

So check out below our full ist of guides for every Faction in Age of Wonders 4.

Age of Wonders 4 Faction Guide