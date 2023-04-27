0 comments

Age of Wonders 4 Faction Guide

by on April 27, 2023
Age of Wonders 4 Faction Guide
 

Age of Wonders 4 is a complex strategy game, where choosing the right Faction is part of fun, and a big part of the replayability factor too. With so many Factions to choose from, deciding which one to plump for can feel a little daunting at first, especially as there are nineteen preset options to pick between. Each Faction has its own unique Tome, which affects what unique buildings or research you have available to you. The Race of each Faction comes with unique traits to affect how you may grow and ultimately succeed in the game. There’s also various Affinities to consider, of which each Faction has a particular leaning, and different starting gear and heroes to consider too. It’s certainly a lot to sift through, and can certainly feel a little daunting.

To make your lives a little easier, we here at God is a Geek have laid out all the information you need in a collection of handy guides. We’ve compiled a guide for each Faction in the game, and you can click on each one below. You’ll be taken to a page full of all the relevant information you need to see if that Faction is right for you.

So check out below our full ist of guides for every Faction in Age of Wonders 4.

Age of Wonders 4 Faction Guide

Alfred Elderston – Destined Humans

 

Zaethyl Silverleaf – First Elves

 

Asgera Spinesplitter – Bloodfang Orcs

 

Tugrum Hammerhall – Mountain Dwarves

 

Enam’Ru Enkhanan – Arcane Tigrans

 

Ham Binger – Wholesome Halflings

 

Gloom Hooknail – Necrotic Goblins

 

Kruul Blightlord – Fiendish Rodents

 

Dafal Dea – Crusading Croakers

 

Cinren Toliath – Ashborn Hedonists

 

Fangir – Moonrock Dwarves

 

Werlac of Insaldur – Shadowborn Elves

 

Blint the Underdelver – Deep Dwellers

 

Artica – Gnarled Frostlings

 

Meshara the Radiant – Human Paladins

 

Xetevaca Worldshaper – Underground Disciples

 

Karissa the Red – Enthralled Orcs

 

Raina the Golden – Cursed Toadlings

 

Nekron the Risen – Cruel Deathbringers

Liked it? Take a second to support GodisaGeek.com on Patreon!

Guides

Age of Wonders 4featGuideParadox InteractiveTriumph Studios

Chris Hyde