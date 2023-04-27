Werlac of Insaldur is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. They are the leader of the Shadowborn Elves Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.

Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together all the faction information for Age of Wonders 4 altogether in one place to help you decide which faction will suit you.

So read on to discover everything you need to know about the Werlac of Insaldur Faction in Age of Wonders 4.

Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Werlac of Insaldur Faction details

Age of Wonders Werlac of Insaldur Hero Details

Hero Name: Werlac of Insaldur

Hero Type: Champion

Hero Detail: A ruler rises from the ranks of their people.

Hero Affinity:

Shadow Affinity: 4

Astral Affinity: 2

Hero Perks:

All Cities have +10% Gold income and +20 City Stability

All non-Hero Units gain +20% Experience

Start with +100 Relation with Free Cities

Tome Details

Stating Tome: Tome of Evocation

Tome Overview: Grants excellent and cheap attack spells to any aspiring wizard.

Initial Bonus:

+2 Astral Affinity

Channeling Tower – Special Province Improvement

Lightening Weapons – Novice Hero Skill

Research:

Summon Lesser Storm Spirit – Summon Spell

Lightning Blades – Unit Enchantment

Fulmination – Damage Spell

Lightning Torrent – Enemy Army Spell

Evoker – Unit

Lightning Focus – Unit Enchantment

Flavour Text:

“Just as you may effectively utilize the protective potential of magic, it follows that you can employ it in a more devastating fashion in order to visit harm unto your foes. The thunder and the fury of the skies is at your disposal if you prove yourself worthy. Its tempestuous, destructive force is a perfect tool for blasting apart your enemies!”

– Laryssa Mirahilis – Sorceress of the Commenwealth

Race Details

Race: Shadowborn Elves

Traits:

Keen-Sighted

Arcane Focus

Culture:

Dark

Shadow Walkers

Scions of Evil

Flavour Text:

The best villains consider themselves heroes. While a simple servant of Meandor, Werlac organized a zealous cult to bring back the banished Wizard Kings, without concern for the cataclysms it unleashed. When he found his reward unsatisfying, he started his search for other ancient powers to revere.

The Shadowborn Elves are wandering cultists adept at unveiling secrets in the most weird spaced between worlds. They follow the cult leader through the shadows of the Astral Sea with the ease of pirates on a cast mysterious ocean, looking for a befitting higher power to worship and unleash upon the worlds.

Starting Equipment

Frost Orb

Horse