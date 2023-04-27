Fangir is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. They are the leader of the Moonrock Dwarves Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.

Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together all the faction information for Age of Wonders 4 altogether in one place to help you decide which faction will suit you.

So read on to discover everything you need to know about the Fangir Faction in Age of Wonders 4.

Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Fangir Faction details

Age of Wonders Fangir Hero Details

Hero Name: Fangir

Hero Type: Wizard King

Hero Detail: A powerful Wizard seeking dominion over a new realm.

Hero Affinity:

Astral Affinity: 4

Materium Affinity: 2

Hero Perks:

All Cities have +10% Mana Income

+5 World Map Casting Points and Combat Casting Points per level of the Wizard King

Wizard Kings have the Overchannel ability in Combat.

Tome Details

Stating Tome: Tome of Warding

Tome Overview: Specialize in magic that protects your units from damage and retaliates against enemies that attack you.

Initial Bonus:

+2 Astral Affinity

Bolstering Support – Adept Hero Skill

Research:

Magical Wards – Minor Race Transformation

Summon Phatasm Warrior – Summon Spell

Mark of Invulnerability – Buff Spell

Static Shield – Buff Spell

Stave of Warding – Unit Enchantment

Flavour Text:

“Those who master the arcane are as a soothing breeze upon their allies, cushioning them in a protective blanket of air, buffeting away blows, and harnessing the lightning to smite those who dare come too close! A master of warding will find a myriad of ways to keep their subjects safe.”

– Tempest, Master of Storms

Race Details

Race: Moonrock Dwarves

Traits:

Tough

Underground Adaptation

Culture:

Mystic

Great Builders

Runesmiths

Flavour Text:

When the stars light up the night’s sky, it is said they are sparks from Fangir’s Astral anvil. Once a talented Dwarven artificer, Fangir traveled to the Astral Sea and emerged with expanding interests. Where first he controller rock and earth, he now aims to mold the Astral Flows themselves.

Originating from Athlan Dwarves, the Moonrock Dwarves are great builders and runesmiths. When they followed Fangir into the Astral Sea to hunt for riches, they emerged with new insights and aspirations. Why dig and fight for one realm when the stars themselves are there to be mined?”

Starting Equipment

Godir Greataxe