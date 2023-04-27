Cinren Toliath is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. They are the leader of the Ashborn Hedonists Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.

Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together all the faction information for Age of Wonders 4 altogether in one place to help you decide which faction will suit you.

So read on to discover everything you need to know about the Cinren Toliath Faction in Age of Wonders 4.

Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Cinren Toliath Faction details

Age of Wonders Cinren Toliath Hero Details

Hero Name: Cinren Toliath

Hero Type: Wizard King

Hero Detail: A powerful Wizard seeking dominion over a new realm.

Hero Affinity:

Astral Affinity: 4

Chaos Affinity: 1

Shadow Affinity: 1

Hero Perks:

All Cities have +10% Mana Income

+5 World Map Casting Points and Combat Casting Points per level of the Wizard King

Wizard Kings have the Overchannel ability in Combat.

Tome Details

Stating Tome: Tome of Evocation

Tome Overview: Grants excellent and cheap attack spells to any aspiring wizard.

Initial Bonus:

+2 Astral Affinity

Channeling Tower – Special Province Improvement

Lightening Weapons – Novice Hero Skill

Research:

Summon Lesser Storm Spirit – Summon Spell

Lightning Blades – Unit Enchantment

Fulmination – Damage Spell

Lightning Torrent – Enemy Army Spell

Evoker – Unit

Lightning Focus – Unit Enchantment

Flavour Text:

“Just as you may effectively utilize the protective potential of magic, it follows that you can employ it in a more devastating fashion in order to visit harm unto your foes. The thunder and the fury of the skies is at your disposal if you prove yourself worthy. Its tempestuous, destructive force is a perfect tool for blasting apart your enemies!”

– Laryssa Mirahilis – Sorceress of the Commenwealth

Race Details

Race: Ashborn Hedonists

Traits:

Resistant

Arcane Focus

Culture:

Mystic

Powerful Evokers

Prolific Swarmers

Flavour Text:

An attractive elf who nevertheless evokes an aura of haughty superiority, Cinren wears a perpetual sneer of lecherous intent. It is said that he has devoted much of his existence to the magical honing of carnal delights, often careening down dark and morally ambiguous pathways in order to reach undiscovered realms of pleasure.

The group of elves known as the Ashborn Hedonists follow Cinren Toliath and revere his godlike pursuit of pleasure. Powerful practitioners of magic in their own right, they seek to bring all under the sway of their master in order to provide more fodder towards his lecherous machinations.

Starting Equipment

Lightning Orb

Horse