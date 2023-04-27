Dafal Dea is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. They are the leader of the Crusading Croakers Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.

Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together all the faction information for Age of Wonders 4 altogether in one place to help you decide which faction will suit you.

So read on to discover everything you need to know about the Dafal Dea Faction in Age of Wonders 4.

Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Dafal Dea Faction details

Age of Wonders Dafal Dea Hero Details

Hero Name: Dafal Dea

Hero Type: Wizard King

Hero Detail: A powerful Wizard seeking dominion over a new realm.

Hero Affinity:

Order Affinity: 5

Nature Affinity: 1

Hero Perks:

All Cities have +10% Mana Income

+5 World Map Casting Points and Combat Casting Points per level of the Wizard King

Wizard Kings have the Overchannel ability in Combat.

Tome Details

Stating Tome: Tome of Zeal

Tome Overview: Rile up your fanatic population for a common goal. Use units with Zeal and inflict Condemned on enemies.

Initial Bonus:

+2 Order Affinity

Circle of Zealotry – Special Province Improvement

Condemn – Novice Hero Skill

Research:

Legion of Zeal – Unit Enchantment

Condemnation – Damage / Debuff Spell

Summon Zealot – World Map Summon Spell

Inspiring Chant – Buff Spell

Fanatical Workforce – City Spell

Flavour Text:

“The fervor of righteousness is a gift unto your subjects. When it courses through their veins, they become mightier, more valiant. They brush off their wounds and any pain, shielded by the holy knowledge that they are in the right! Those who reject your gift shall know condemnation, and it shall wither their very souls.”

– Sola the Pure, Exalted Human

Race Details

Race: Crusading Croakers

Traits:

Resilient

Water Adaptation

Culture:

High

Experienced Seafarers

Imperialists

Flavour Text:

When the sharp mind of an Amphibian is driven by a divine calling, it can reach quite erudite heights. When, as in the case of Dafal, it ascends to roaming the seas to bring justice, it becomes a force to be reckoned with indeed.

The followers of Dafal Dea are as zealous as they are naturally amphibious. Long conversations about philosophy and Godirhood can often be heard drifting through the sea fog, to the accompaniment of excited croaks, when one of their vessels is close by.

Starting Equipment

None