Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Kruul Blightlord

by on April 27, 2023
Age of Wonders 4 Kruul Blightlord
 

Kruul Blightlord is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. They are the leader of the Fiendish Rodents Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.

Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together all the faction information for Age of Wonders 4 altogether in one place to help you decide which faction will suit you.

So read on to discover everything you need to know about the Kruul Blightlord Faction in Age of Wonders 4.

 

Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Kruul Blightlord Faction details

Age of Wonders Kruul Blightlord Hero Details

Hero Name: Kruul Blightlord

Hero Type: Champion

Hero Detail: A ruler rises from the ranks of their people.

Hero Affinity:

  • Chaos Affinity: 5
  • Nature Affinity: 1

Hero Perks:

  • All Cities have +10% Gold income and +20 City Stability
  • All non-Hero Units gain +20% Experience
  • Start with +100 Relation with Free Cities

Tome Details

Stating Tome: Tome of the Horde

Tome Overview: Turn your cheapest units into large, deadly armies. Specialize in summoning and buffing Tier 1 units.

Initial Bonus:

  • +2 Chaos Affinity
  • Mob Camp – Special Province Improvement
  • Battle Seeker Training – Novice Hero Skill

Research:

  • Spawnkin – Minor Race Transformation
  • Fury of the Horde – Buff Spell
  • Houndmaster – Unit
  • Blaze of the Horder – Damage Spell
  • Summon Irregulars – Summon Spell

Flavour Text:

“IMasters of the Horder understand the power of large numbers, of masses riled up in a frenzy. Ultimately, our hounds of war will tear apart the strongest knights and most cunning warlocks. Our enemies’ biggest mistake is to underestimate how many thralls we command, and how little we care about their lives.”

– Swarmcaller Trass, Ratkin War-chief

Race Details

Race: Fiendish Rodents

Traits:

  • Quick Reflexes
  • Overwhelm Tactics

Culture:

  • Barbarian
  • Prolific Swarmers
  • Ritual Cannibals

Flavour Text:

Kruul embodies the prowess of his kin, despising any lies propagated against his people. He especially hates the one regarding his origins that suggests they were the results of a Godir’s experimentation crossbreeding rodents and humans, and that in a moment of bloodlust they ate their own creator. Any hint of that story will drive him into a murderous frenzy.

The Fiendish Rodents strive to embody their master’s best qualities. As such, they are driven by an insatiable bloodlust and almost gleeful addiction to malevolence and pain.

Starting Equipment

  • Poison Orb
  • Horse

 

