Blint the Underdelver is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. They are the leader of the Deep Dwellers Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.

Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together all the faction information for Age of Wonders 4 altogether in one place to help you decide which faction will suit you.

So read on to discover everything you need to know about the Blint the Underdelver Faction in Age of Wonders 4.

Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Blint the Underdelver Faction details

Age of Wonders Blint the Underdelver Hero Details

Hero Name: Blint the Underdelver

Hero Type: Champion

Hero Detail: A ruler rises from the ranks of their people.

Hero Affinity:

Materium Affinity: 5

Nature Affinity: 1

Hero Perks:

All Cities have +10% Gold income and +20 City Stability

All non-Hero Units gain +20% Experience

Start with +100 Relation with Free Cities

Tome Details

Stating Tome: Tome of Rock

Tome Overview: Smash your enemies with the force of stone. Specialize in increasing your defenses and dealing Physical Damage.

Initial Bonus:

+2 Materium Affinity

Central Quarry – Special Province Improvement

Obsidian Weaponry – Novice Hero Skill

Research:

Earthkin – Minor Race Transformation

Gargoyle – Unit

Rock Blast – Damage Spell

Summon Lesser Stone Spirit – Summon Spell

Stone Skin – Buff Spell

Flavour Text:

“Earth! Rock! The very foundation of the world beneath our feet. Embrace it. Harness it. Use its solidity for both protection and pain. Call forth minions of stone, and turn your own skin into the hardest rock!”

– Blint the Underdelver, First Protector of the Molemen

Race Details

Race: Deep Dwellers

Traits:

Bulwark

Underground Adaptation

Culture:

Industrious

Wonder Architects

Adept Settlers

Flavour Text:

Blint listens. The earth trembles and he hears its murmurs. Patiently he waits below, hoarding his resources, until his means are sufficient to overhwlem the fools who waste their efforts on works of rock and stone to fortify themselves.

Blint’s Mole-folk, dubbed by many as the Deep Dwellers, are known for outstanding levels of patience and cunning. They possess the knowledge and instinctive ability to both raise glorious structures as well as tear them down in the most efficient manner possible.

Starting Equipment

Greathammer