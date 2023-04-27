Enam’Ru Enkhanan is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. They are the leader of the Arcane Tigrans Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.
Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together all the faction information for Age of Wonders 4 altogether in one place to help you decide which faction will suit you.
So read on to discover everything you need to know about the Enam’Ru Enkhanan Faction in Age of Wonders 4.
Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Enam’Ru Enkhanan Faction details
Age of Wonders Enam’Ru Enkhanan Hero Details
Hero Name: Enam’Ru Enkhanan
Hero Type: Champion
Hero Detail: A ruler rises from the ranks of their people.
Hero Affinity:
- Astral Affinity: 5
- Shadow Affinity: 1
Hero Perks:
- All Cities have +10% Gold income and +20 City Stability
- All non-Hero Units gain +20% Experience
- Start with +100 Relation with Free Cities
Tome Details
Stating Tome: Tome of Warding
Tome Overview: Specialize in magic that protects your units from damage and retaliates against enemies that attack you.
Initial Bonus:
- +2 Astral Affinity
- Bolstering Support – Adept Hero Skill
Research:
- Magical Wards – Minor Race Transformation
- Summon Phatasm Warrior – Summon Spell
- Mark of Invulnerability – Buff Spell
- Static Shield – Buff Spell
- Stave of Warding – Unit Enchantment
Flavour Text:
“Those who master the arcane are as a soothing breeze upon their allies, cushioning them in a protective blanket of air, buffeting away blows, and harnessing the lightning to smite those who dare come too close! A master of warding will find a myriad of ways to keep their subjects safe.”
– Tempest, Master of Storms
Race Details
Race: Arcane Tigrans
Traits:
- Resolute
- Desert Adaptation
Culture:
- Mystic
- Mana Channelers
- Shadow Walkers
Flavour Text:
“At the center of all good mysteries sits an unassuming cat, watching silently through wide jeweled eyes.” Enam’ru Enkhanan sees all with her ever so slight, half-moon smile twitching in amusement at the arcane secrets the rest of her peers have yet to discover.
Arcane Tigrans are Enam’ru’s shadowy, feline agents who flit through the dark places between worlds, absconding with arcane secrets for their mistress. Masters of magical channeling, they make formidable foes should they decide to step out of those shadows…
Starting Equipment
- Lightning Orb
- Horse
PREVIOUS: TUGRUM HAMMERHALL
NEXT: HAM BINGER
CLICK HERE TO GO BACK TO OUR AGE OF WONDERS 4 FACTION GUIDE MAIN PAGE