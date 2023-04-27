Enam’Ru Enkhanan is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. They are the leader of the Arcane Tigrans Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.

Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together all the faction information for Age of Wonders 4 altogether in one place to help you decide which faction will suit you.

So read on to discover everything you need to know about the Enam’Ru Enkhanan Faction in Age of Wonders 4.

Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Enam’Ru Enkhanan Faction details

Age of Wonders Enam’Ru Enkhanan Hero Details

Hero Name: Enam’Ru Enkhanan

Hero Type: Champion

Hero Detail: A ruler rises from the ranks of their people.

Hero Affinity:

Astral Affinity: 5

Shadow Affinity: 1

Hero Perks:

All Cities have +10% Gold income and +20 City Stability

All non-Hero Units gain +20% Experience

Start with +100 Relation with Free Cities

Tome Details

Stating Tome: Tome of Warding

Tome Overview: Specialize in magic that protects your units from damage and retaliates against enemies that attack you.

Initial Bonus:

+2 Astral Affinity

Bolstering Support – Adept Hero Skill

Research:

Magical Wards – Minor Race Transformation

Summon Phatasm Warrior – Summon Spell

Mark of Invulnerability – Buff Spell

Static Shield – Buff Spell

Stave of Warding – Unit Enchantment

Flavour Text:

“Those who master the arcane are as a soothing breeze upon their allies, cushioning them in a protective blanket of air, buffeting away blows, and harnessing the lightning to smite those who dare come too close! A master of warding will find a myriad of ways to keep their subjects safe.”

– Tempest, Master of Storms

Race Details

Race: Arcane Tigrans

Traits:

Resolute

Desert Adaptation

Culture:

Mystic

Mana Channelers

Shadow Walkers

Flavour Text:

“At the center of all good mysteries sits an unassuming cat, watching silently through wide jeweled eyes.” Enam’ru Enkhanan sees all with her ever so slight, half-moon smile twitching in amusement at the arcane secrets the rest of her peers have yet to discover.

Arcane Tigrans are Enam’ru’s shadowy, feline agents who flit through the dark places between worlds, absconding with arcane secrets for their mistress. Masters of magical channeling, they make formidable foes should they decide to step out of those shadows…

Starting Equipment

Lightning Orb

Horse