Tugrum Hammerhall is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. They are the leader of the Mountain Dwarves Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.

Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together all the faction information for Age of Wonders 4 altogether in one place to help you decide which faction will suit you.

So read on to discover everything you need to know about the Tugrum Hammerhall Faction in Age of Wonders 4.

Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Tugrum Hammerhall Faction details

Age of Wonders Tugrum Hammerhall Hero Details

Hero Name: Tugrum Hammerhall

Hero Type: Champion

Hero Detail: A ruler rises from the ranks of their people.

Hero Affinity:

Materium Affinity: 5

Nature Affinity: 1

Hero Perks:

All Cities have +10% Gold income and +20 City Stability

All non-Hero Units gain +20% Experience

Start with +100 Relation with Free Cities

Tome Details

Stating Tome: Tome of Rock

Tome Overview: Smash your enemies with the force of stone. Specialize in increasing your defenses and dealing Physical Damage.

Initial Bonus:

+2 Materium Affinity

Central Quarry – Special Province Improvement

Obsidian Weaponry – Novice Hero Skill

Research:

Earthkin – Minor Race Transformation

Gargoyle – Unit

Rock Blast – Damage Spell

Summon Lesser Stone Spirit – Summon Spell

Stone Skin – Buff Spell

Flavour Text:

“Earth! Rock! The very foundation of the world beneath our feet. Embrace it. Harness it. Use its solidity for both protection and pain. Call forth minions of stone, and turn your own skin into the hardest rock!”

– Blint the Underdelver, First Protector of the Molemen

Race Details

Race: Mountain Dwarves

Traits:

Tough

Defensive Tactics

Culture:

Industrious

Great Builders

Adept Settlers

Flavour Text:

Stout, hardy and stubborn beings who are used to living in the most rugged regions of their world. They are tough and used to taking a few hits in battle. They have trained to cover any gaps in their defensive formations. They have respect for smiths and other artisans, preferring a strong wall over a decorated palace.

They honor their builders and artisans, taking pride in their grand constructions. They are pioneers and settlers, founding cities wherever they go.

Starting Equipment

Greathammer