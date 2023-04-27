Tugrum Hammerhall is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. They are the leader of the Mountain Dwarves Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.
Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Tugrum Hammerhall Faction details
Age of Wonders Tugrum Hammerhall Hero Details
Hero Name: Tugrum Hammerhall
Hero Type: Champion
Hero Detail: A ruler rises from the ranks of their people.
Hero Affinity:
- Materium Affinity: 5
- Nature Affinity: 1
Hero Perks:
- All Cities have +10% Gold income and +20 City Stability
- All non-Hero Units gain +20% Experience
- Start with +100 Relation with Free Cities
Tome Details
Stating Tome: Tome of Rock
Tome Overview: Smash your enemies with the force of stone. Specialize in increasing your defenses and dealing Physical Damage.
Initial Bonus:
- +2 Materium Affinity
- Central Quarry – Special Province Improvement
- Obsidian Weaponry – Novice Hero Skill
Research:
- Earthkin – Minor Race Transformation
- Gargoyle – Unit
- Rock Blast – Damage Spell
- Summon Lesser Stone Spirit – Summon Spell
- Stone Skin – Buff Spell
Flavour Text:
“Earth! Rock! The very foundation of the world beneath our feet. Embrace it. Harness it. Use its solidity for both protection and pain. Call forth minions of stone, and turn your own skin into the hardest rock!”
– Blint the Underdelver, First Protector of the Molemen
Race Details
Race: Mountain Dwarves
Traits:
- Tough
- Defensive Tactics
Culture:
- Industrious
- Great Builders
- Adept Settlers
Flavour Text:
Stout, hardy and stubborn beings who are used to living in the most rugged regions of their world. They are tough and used to taking a few hits in battle. They have trained to cover any gaps in their defensive formations. They have respect for smiths and other artisans, preferring a strong wall over a decorated palace.
They honor their builders and artisans, taking pride in their grand constructions. They are pioneers and settlers, founding cities wherever they go.
Starting Equipment
- Greathammer
