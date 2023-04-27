Asgera Spinesplitter is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. They are the leader of the Bloodfang Orcs Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.

Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together all the faction information for Age of Wonders 4 altogether in one place to help you decide which faction will suit you.

So read on to discover everything you need to know about the Asgera Spinesplitter Faction in Age of Wonders 4.

Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Asgera Spinesplitter Faction details

Age of Wonders Asgera Spinesplitter Hero Details

Hero Name: Asgera Spinesplitter

Hero Type: Champion

Hero Detail: A ruler rises from the ranks of their people.

Hero Affinity:

Chaos Affinity: 4

Nature Affinity: 2

Hero Perks:

All Cities have +10% Gold income and +20 City Stability

All non-Hero Units gain +20% Experience

Start with +100 Relation with Free Cities

Tome Details

Stating Tome: Tome of the Horde

Tome Overview: Turn your cheapest units into large, deadly armies. Specialize in summoning and buffing Tier 1 units.

Initial Bonus:

+2 Chaos Affinity

Mob Camp – Special Province Improvement

Battle Seeker Training – Novice Hero Skill

Research:

Spawnkin – Minor Race Transformation

Fury of the Horde – Buff Spell

Houndmaster – Unit

Blaze of the Horder – Damage Spell

Summon Irregulars – Summon Spell

Flavour Text:

“IMasters of the Horder understand the power of large numbers, of masses riled up in a frenzy. Ultimately, our hounds of war will tear apart the strongest knights and most cunning warlocks. Our enemies’ biggest mistake is to underestimate how many thralls we command, and how little we care about their lives.”

– Swarmcaller Trass, Ratkin War-chief

Race Details

Race: Bloodfang Orcs

Traits:

Strong

Ferocious

Culture:

Barbarian

Ruthless Raiders

Fabled Hunters

Flavour Text:

Brutality is Asgera Spinesplitter! She rallies her Orcs with a covenant of conquest, and nothing stands forever against her might.

Bloodfang Orcs are not known for their love of flower arranging or carving fruit into the shapes of tiny animals. They do enjoy the rhythm and visual poetry that results from repeatedly bashing a foe’s skull against a bloody rock until it caves in with a beautiful scarlet display of fleshy fireworks.

Starting Equipment

Greataxe