Zaethyl Silverleaf is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. She is the leader of the First Elves Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.
Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Zaethyl Silverleaf Faction details
Age of Wonders Zaethyl Silverleaf Hero Details
Hero Name: Zaethyl Silverleaf
Hero Type: Champion
Hero Detail: A ruler rises from the ranks of their people.
Hero Affinity:
- Nature Affinity: 3
- Order Affinity: 2
- Astral Affinity: 1
Hero Perks:
- All Cities have +10% Gold income and +20 City Stability
- All non-Hero Units gain +20% Experience
- Start with +100 Relation with Free Cities
Tome Details
Stating Tome: Tome of Beasts
Tome Overview: Walk beside the Animals of nature. Specialize in summoning and buffing Animals and become stronger when standing next to them.
Initial Bonus:
- +2 Nature Affinity
- Wildlife Sanctuary – Special Province Improvement
- Pack Leader – Novice Hero Skill
Research:
- Wildspeaker – Unit
- Summon Wild Animal – Summon Spell
- Animal Kinship – Minor Race Transformation
- Call of the Wild – Buff Spell
- Mark as Prey – Debuff Spell
Flavour Text:
“It is the beasts that shall inherit the world. Their paws will tread on our graves long after their fangs have ground our bones to dust. Call upon their might, if you dare. Command their ferocity and nourish it, so that you may reap the benefits of this primal power”
- Serena, Elven Wizard of Life
Race Details
Race: First Elves
Traits:
- Keen-Sighted
- Arcane Focus
Culture:
- High
- Ancient Wise Ones
- Adept Settlers
Flavour Text:
After the Dragons breathed out the worlds, and the Archons fixed them to stars, they called the first ones to lead those who will put down the storm, quench the fires and quicken the seas. They call for the Wild Guardian, Zaethyl.
The immortal First Elves live refined lives cultivated by millennia of patient thought and arcane mastery. Entrusted with arcane mysteries and guardians of creation magic, they form worlds rife with life. Sometimes perceived as intolerant elites, they have little patience for short-term mortal concerns.
Starting Equipment
- Staff of Spirit
