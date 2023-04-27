Zaethyl Silverleaf is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. She is the leader of the First Elves Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.

Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together all the faction information for Age of Wonders 4 altogether in one place to help you decide which faction will suit you.

So read on to discover everything you need to know about the Zaethyl Silverleaf Faction in Age of Wonders 4.

Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Zaethyl Silverleaf Faction details

Age of Wonders Zaethyl Silverleaf Hero Details

Hero Name: Zaethyl Silverleaf

Hero Type: Champion

Hero Detail: A ruler rises from the ranks of their people.

Hero Affinity:

Nature Affinity: 3

Order Affinity: 2

Astral Affinity: 1

Hero Perks:

All Cities have +10% Gold income and +20 City Stability

All non-Hero Units gain +20% Experience

Start with +100 Relation with Free Cities

Tome Details

Stating Tome: Tome of Beasts

Tome Overview: Walk beside the Animals of nature. Specialize in summoning and buffing Animals and become stronger when standing next to them.

Initial Bonus:

+2 Nature Affinity

Wildlife Sanctuary – Special Province Improvement

Pack Leader – Novice Hero Skill

Research:

Wildspeaker – Unit

Summon Wild Animal – Summon Spell

Animal Kinship – Minor Race Transformation

Call of the Wild – Buff Spell

Mark as Prey – Debuff Spell

Flavour Text:

“It is the beasts that shall inherit the world. Their paws will tread on our graves long after their fangs have ground our bones to dust. Call upon their might, if you dare. Command their ferocity and nourish it, so that you may reap the benefits of this primal power”

Serena, Elven Wizard of Life

Race Details

Race: First Elves

Traits:

Keen-Sighted

Arcane Focus

Culture:

High

Ancient Wise Ones

Adept Settlers

Flavour Text:

After the Dragons breathed out the worlds, and the Archons fixed them to stars, they called the first ones to lead those who will put down the storm, quench the fires and quicken the seas. They call for the Wild Guardian, Zaethyl.

The immortal First Elves live refined lives cultivated by millennia of patient thought and arcane mastery. Entrusted with arcane mysteries and guardians of creation magic, they form worlds rife with life. Sometimes perceived as intolerant elites, they have little patience for short-term mortal concerns.

Starting Equipment

Staff of Spirit