Alfred Elderston is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. He is the leader of the Destined Humans Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.

Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together all the faction information for Age of Wonders 4 altogether in one place to help you decide which faction will suit you.

So read on to discover everything you need to know about the Alfred Elderston Faction in Age of Wonders 4.

Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Alfred Elderston Faction details

Age of Wonders Alfred Elderston Hero Details

Hero Name: Alfred Elderston

Hero Type: Champion

Hero Detail: A ruler rises from the ranks of their people.

Hero Affinity:

Order Affinity: 4

Nature Affinity: 1

Materium Affinity: 1

Hero Perks:

All Cities have +10% Gold income and +20 City Stability

All non-Hero Units gain +20% Experience

Start with +100 Relation with Free Cities

Tome Details

Stating Tome: Tome of Faith

Tome Overview: Heal and support your units through the power of the Faithful.

Initial Bonus:

+2 Order Affinity

Abbey – Special Province Improvement

Mending Touch – Adept Hero Skill

Research:

Army Heal – Friendly Army Spell

Staves of Mending – Unit Enchantment

Chaplain – Unit

Faithful Whispers – Sustained City Spell

Convent – City Structure

Wrath of the Faithful – Combat Spell

Flavour Text:

“When faith fuels the embers of one’s spirit, it is like a soothing balm upon soul and sinew. It binds wounds, it strengthens limbs, it spread like the light of a blazing sun from one deserving body to the next. Keep the faith, stoke it, and it shall bolster your believers for all time!”

-Anon, Archon Wizard of Life

Race Details

Race: Destined Humans

Traits:

Fast Recuperation

Adaptable

Culture:

Feudal

Chosen Uniters

Great Builders

Flavour Text:

When he was a young prince, Alfred saw the deaths of his parents at the hands of an invading Wizard. In order to protect his people, he united the splintered factions of Athla under one banner and started the search for a new home.

After the return of the Wizard Kings, the many human factions of Athla were unable to rise against the invasion. It took a great hero – a young prince who knew tremendous loss, to unite them under the banner of the Destined Humans.

Starting Equipment

Lance

Horse