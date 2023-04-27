Ham Binger is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. They are the leader of the Wholesome Halflings Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.

Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together all the faction information for Age of Wonders 4 altogether in one place to help you decide which faction will suit you.

So read on to discover everything you need to know about the Ham Binger Faction in Age of Wonders 4.

Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Ham Binger Faction details

Age of Wonders Ham Binger Hero Details

Hero Name: Ham Binger

Hero Type: Champion

Hero Detail: A ruler rises from the ranks of their people.

Hero Affinity:

Nature Affinity: 4

Order Affinity: 2

Hero Perks:

All Cities have +10% Gold income and +20 City Stability

All non-Hero Units gain +20% Experience

Start with +100 Relation with Free Cities

Tome Details

Stating Tome: Tome of Roots

Tome Overview: Specialize in magic that protects your units from damage and retaliates against enemies that attack you.

Initial Bonus:

+2 Nature Affinity

Herbalist – Special Province Improvement

Poison Weapons – Novice Hero Skill

Research:

Poison Blades – Unit Enchantment

Poison Arrows – Unit Enchantment

Healing Roots – Healing Spell

Vine Prison – Combat Summon Spell

Summon Entwined Thrall – Summon Spell

Flavour Text:

“To unravel the secrets of nature, you must be of one mind with the trees and their spreading roots. Become rooted yourself. Feel the healing force replenishing you from below, and seal away those who could cut you down in a cage of entangling vines.”

– Birchfoot, Hermit of the Glade

Race Details

Race: Wholesome Halflings

Traits:

Quick Reflexes

Elusive

Culture:

Feudal

Adept Settlers

Devotees of Good

Flavour Text:

Ham Binger is a legendary Halfling whose curiosity endowed him with a form of immortality that is unique among his people. Notorious for escaping impossible situations, his people know that when Ham disappears, it’s time to make oneself scarce.

Wholesome Halflings pursue a life of simple joys and unsophisticated celebration. They thrive in communities that harbor cooperation, raising livestock and farming verdant hills.

Starting Equipment

Bow

Horse