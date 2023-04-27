Ham Binger is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. They are the leader of the Wholesome Halflings Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.
Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together all the faction information for Age of Wonders 4 altogether in one place to help you decide which faction will suit you.
So read on to discover everything you need to know about the Ham Binger Faction in Age of Wonders 4.
Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Ham Binger Faction details
Age of Wonders Ham Binger Hero Details
Hero Name: Ham Binger
Hero Type: Champion
Hero Detail: A ruler rises from the ranks of their people.
Hero Affinity:
- Nature Affinity: 4
- Order Affinity: 2
Hero Perks:
- All Cities have +10% Gold income and +20 City Stability
- All non-Hero Units gain +20% Experience
- Start with +100 Relation with Free Cities
Tome Details
Stating Tome: Tome of Roots
Tome Overview: Specialize in magic that protects your units from damage and retaliates against enemies that attack you.
Initial Bonus:
- +2 Nature Affinity
- Herbalist – Special Province Improvement
- Poison Weapons – Novice Hero Skill
Research:
- Poison Blades – Unit Enchantment
- Poison Arrows – Unit Enchantment
- Healing Roots – Healing Spell
- Vine Prison – Combat Summon Spell
- Summon Entwined Thrall – Summon Spell
Flavour Text:
“To unravel the secrets of nature, you must be of one mind with the trees and their spreading roots. Become rooted yourself. Feel the healing force replenishing you from below, and seal away those who could cut you down in a cage of entangling vines.”
– Birchfoot, Hermit of the Glade
Race Details
Race: Wholesome Halflings
Traits:
- Quick Reflexes
- Elusive
Culture:
- Feudal
- Adept Settlers
- Devotees of Good
Flavour Text:
Ham Binger is a legendary Halfling whose curiosity endowed him with a form of immortality that is unique among his people. Notorious for escaping impossible situations, his people know that when Ham disappears, it’s time to make oneself scarce.
Wholesome Halflings pursue a life of simple joys and unsophisticated celebration. They thrive in communities that harbor cooperation, raising livestock and farming verdant hills.
Starting Equipment
- Bow
- Horse
