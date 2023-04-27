Raina the Golden is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. They are the leader of the Cursed Toadlings Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.

Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together all the faction information for Age of Wonders 4 altogether in one place to help you decide which faction will suit you.

So read on to discover everything you need to know about the Raina the Golden Faction in Age of Wonders 4.

Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Raina the Golden Faction details

Age of Wonders Raina the Golden Hero Details

Hero Name: Raina the Golden

Hero Type: Champion

Hero Detail: A ruler rises from the ranks of their people.

Hero Affinity:

Materium Affinity: 3

Nature Affinity: 2

Order Affinity: 1

Hero Perks:

All Cities have +10% Gold income and +20 City Stability

All non-Hero Units gain +20% Experience

Start with +100 Relation with Free Cities

Tome Details

Stating Tome: Tome of Enchantment

Tome Overview: Improve your units with Unit Enchantments and specialize in Physical Damage.

Initial Bonus:

+2 Materium Affinity

Runecarver’s Camp – Special Province Improvement

Sundering Strikes – Novice Hero Skill

Research:

Sunder Blades – Unit Enchantment

Seeker Arrows – Unit Enchantment

Summon Copper Golem – Unit

Awakened Tools – City Spell

Spell-Tempered Shields – Unit Enchantment

Flavour Text:

“Enchantment is truly a union of the worldly and the arcane, as it requires both a steady smithing hand and magical prowess. Enhance weaponry, tools of labor, and even your people, to see your empire rise above any other.”

– Edward Portsmith, Last Dreadnought of the Commonwealth

Race Details

Race: Cursed Toadlings

Traits:

Resilient

Water Adaptation

Culture:

Feudal

Adept Settlers

Great Builders

Flavour Text:

Raina was a powerful Human queen, who cared more for grandeur than for her subjects. One day an especially scorned and magically adept subject turned the Queen into a toad. Only a life of moderation can break the curse, but since Raina and her people have been toads for generations, this has proven an unsurmountable task.

The Cursed Toadlings originated as Raina’s most faithful followers. After the first shock of the curse had diminished, they accepted their new existence as semi-aquatic humanoids with valor.

Starting Equipment

Greatsword