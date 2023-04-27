Nekron the Risen is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. They are the leader of the Cruel Deathbringers Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.

Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together all the faction information for Age of Wonders 4 altogether in one place to help you decide which faction will suit you.

So read on to discover everything you need to know about the Nekron the Risen Faction in Age of Wonders 4.

Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Nekron the Risen Faction details

Age of Wonders Nekron the Risen Hero Details

Hero Name: Nekron the Risen

Hero Type: Wizard King

Hero Detail: A powerful Wizard seeking dominion over a new realm.

Hero Affinity:

Chaos Affinity: 2

Astral Affinity: 2

Shadow Affinity: 2

Hero Perks:

All Cities have +10% Mana Income

+5 World Map Casting Points and Combat Casting Points per level of the Wizard King

Wizard Kings have the Overchannel ability in Combat.

Tome Details

Stating Tome: Tome of Warding

Tome Overview: Specialize in magic that protects your units from damage and retaliates against enemies that attack you.

Initial Bonus:

+2 Astral Affinity

Bolstering Support – Adept Hero Skill

Research:

Magical Wards – Minor Race Transformation

Summon Phatasm Warrior – Summon Spell

Mark of Invulnerability – Buff Spell

Static Shield – Buff Spell

Stave of Warding – Unit Enchantment

Flavour Text:

“Those who master the arcane are as a soothing breeze upon their allies, cushioning them in a protective blanket of air, buffeting away blows, and harnessing the lightning to smite those who dare come too close! A master of warding will find a myriad of ways to keep their subjects safe.”

– Tempest, Master of Storms

Race Details

Race: Cruel Deathbringers

Traits:

Fast Recuperation

Cold Blooded

Culture:

Dark

Prolific Swarmers

Ritual Cannibals

Flavour Text:

Driven by hunger, Nekron brings death to everyone and anyone impartially. He prefers to rule cities of undead, freed from disturbing qualities like free thought and disobedience. Control your emotions, for Nekron is attracted to suffering.

The Cruel Deathbringers were once something one could call Human. Now, they are little more than soulless husks who follow the bidding of their Arch Lich.

Starting Equipment

Lightning Orb

Horse