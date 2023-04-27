Karissa the Red is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. They are the leader of the Enthralled Orcs Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.

Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together all the faction information for Age of Wonders 4 altogether in one place to help you decide which faction will suit you.

So read on to discover everything you need to know about the Karissa the Red Faction in Age of Wonders 4.

Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Karissa the Red Faction details

Age of Wonders Karissa the Red Hero Details

Hero Name: Karissa the Red

Hero Type: Wizard King

Hero Detail: A powerful Wizard seeking dominion over a new realm.

Hero Affinity:

Chaos Affinity: 5

Nature Affinity: 1

Hero Perks:

All Cities have +10% Mana Income

+5 World Map Casting Points and Combat Casting Points per level of the Wizard King

Wizard Kings have the Overchannel ability in Combat.

Tome Details

Stating Tome: Tome of Pyromancy

Tome Overview: Specialize in high Fire Damage by inflicting and exploiting Burning.

Initial Bonus:

+2 Chaos Affinity

Ritual Pyre – Special Province Improvement

Searing Weapons – Novice Hero Skill

Research:

Ignite – Damage Spell

Pyromancer – Unit

Searing Blades – Unit Enchantment

Fiery Arrows – Unit Enchantment

Immolate – Damage Spell

Summon Lesser Magma Spirit – Summon Spell

Flavour Text:

“Fire is sacred. It is the beginning and the end, it is passion and destruction, it is life and death. Harness the essence of the flame, watch it bring your enemies to smoldering ruin, behold the beauty in the ashes. As the inferno burns the land, so does it give soil vitality, bringing life from destruction wherever it spreads.”

– Yaka, self-proclaimed God of Fire

Race Details

Race: Enthralled Orcs

Traits:

Strong

Ferocious

Culture:

Barbarian

Ruthless Raiders

Ritual Cannibals

Flavour Text:

Love and hate burn as blinding embers in Karissa’s lusty savage eyes. She claims the impulse that drives life to the brink of violence. Strength begets strength. Ruthlessly, she will crush any weakness and they praise her for it. She is the true flame burning in the bosom of every mortal being.

Trusting in axe and spear, Entralled Orcs crush their enemies. Every tradition is focused upon the sole purpose of domination and destruction. They enslave weaker beings to do the disparaging tasks like farming and whether resources, but the best treasures are plundered from the soft.

Starting Equipment

Godir Greataxe