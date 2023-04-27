Karissa the Red is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. They are the leader of the Enthralled Orcs Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.
Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together all the faction information for Age of Wonders 4 altogether in one place to help you decide which faction will suit you.
So read on to discover everything you need to know about the Karissa the Red Faction in Age of Wonders 4.
Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Karissa the Red Faction details
Age of Wonders Karissa the Red Hero Details
Hero Name: Karissa the Red
Hero Type: Wizard King
Hero Detail: A powerful Wizard seeking dominion over a new realm.
Hero Affinity:
- Chaos Affinity: 5
- Nature Affinity: 1
Hero Perks:
- All Cities have +10% Mana Income
- +5 World Map Casting Points and Combat Casting Points per level of the Wizard King
- Wizard Kings have the Overchannel ability in Combat.
Tome Details
Stating Tome: Tome of Pyromancy
Tome Overview: Specialize in high Fire Damage by inflicting and exploiting Burning.
Initial Bonus:
- +2 Chaos Affinity
- Ritual Pyre – Special Province Improvement
- Searing Weapons – Novice Hero Skill
Research:
- Ignite – Damage Spell
- Pyromancer – Unit
- Searing Blades – Unit Enchantment
- Fiery Arrows – Unit Enchantment
- Immolate – Damage Spell
- Summon Lesser Magma Spirit – Summon Spell
Flavour Text:
“Fire is sacred. It is the beginning and the end, it is passion and destruction, it is life and death. Harness the essence of the flame, watch it bring your enemies to smoldering ruin, behold the beauty in the ashes. As the inferno burns the land, so does it give soil vitality, bringing life from destruction wherever it spreads.”
– Yaka, self-proclaimed God of Fire
Race Details
Race: Enthralled Orcs
Traits:
- Strong
- Ferocious
Culture:
- Barbarian
- Ruthless Raiders
- Ritual Cannibals
Flavour Text:
Love and hate burn as blinding embers in Karissa’s lusty savage eyes. She claims the impulse that drives life to the brink of violence. Strength begets strength. Ruthlessly, she will crush any weakness and they praise her for it. She is the true flame burning in the bosom of every mortal being.
Trusting in axe and spear, Entralled Orcs crush their enemies. Every tradition is focused upon the sole purpose of domination and destruction. They enslave weaker beings to do the disparaging tasks like farming and whether resources, but the best treasures are plundered from the soft.
Starting Equipment
- Godir Greataxe