Xetevaca Worldshaper is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. They are the leader of the Underground Disciples Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.
Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together all the faction information for Age of Wonders 4 altogether in one place to help you decide which faction will suit you.
So read on to discover everything you need to know about the Xetevaca Worldshaper Faction in Age of Wonders 4.
Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Xetevaca Worldshaper Faction details
Age of Wonders Xetevaca Worldshaper Hero Details
Hero Name: Xetevaca Worldshaper
Hero Type: Wizard King
Hero Detail: A powerful Wizard seeking dominion over a new realm.
Hero Affinity:
- Materium Affinity: 4
- Astral Affinity: 1
- Nature Affinity: 1
Hero Perks:
- All Cities have +10% Mana Income
- +5 World Map Casting Points and Combat Casting Points per level of the Wizard King
- Wizard Kings have the Overchannel ability in Combat.
Tome Details
Stating Tome: Tome of Enchantment
Tome Overview: Improve your units with Unit Enchantments and specialize in Physical Damage.
Initial Bonus:
- +2 Materium Affinity
- Runecarver’s Camp – Special Province Improvement
- Sundering Strikes – Novice Hero Skill
Research:
- Sunder Blades – Unit Enchantment
- Seeker Arrows – Unit Enchantment
- Summon Copper Golem – Unit
- Awakened Tools – City Spell
- Spell-Tempered Shields – Unit Enchantment
Flavour Text:
“Enchantment is truly a union of the worldly and the arcane, as it requires both a steady smithing hand and magical prowess. Enhance weaponry, tools of labor, and even your people, to see your empire rise above any other.”
– Edward Portsmith, Last Dreadnought of the Commonwealth
Race Details
Race: Underground Disciples
Traits:
- Bulwark
- Underground Adaptation
Culture:
- Industrious
- Fables Hunters
- Gifted Casters
Flavour Text:
Xetevaca was named by the excavators who found her after she was cast into the dark depths as a newborn. Her charm and popularity was deemed dangerous by her ruling empress, resulting in the banishment of Xetevaca and her loyal followers. She emerged from the Astral Void as a Godir.
The Underground Disciples originated as a small community within a vast empire, but their trust in Xetevaca caused them to take a leap of faith into the Astral Void itself. Those who survived emerged with her and now follow in search of a new home.
Starting Equipment
- Godir Greataxe