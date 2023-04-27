Xetevaca Worldshaper is one of the Factions available to you in Age of Wonders 4. They are the leader of the Underground Disciples Faction in the game. Like all Factions, this one comes with plenty of unique buffs, affinities, and perks to wrestle with when deciding which Faction to go for.

Luckily for you, we’ve pulled together all the faction information for Age of Wonders 4 altogether in one place to help you decide which faction will suit you.

So read on to discover everything you need to know about the Xetevaca Worldshaper Faction in Age of Wonders 4.

Age of Wonders 4 Faction | Xetevaca Worldshaper Faction details

Age of Wonders Xetevaca Worldshaper Hero Details

Hero Name: Xetevaca Worldshaper

Hero Type: Wizard King

Hero Detail: A powerful Wizard seeking dominion over a new realm.

Hero Affinity:

Materium Affinity: 4

Astral Affinity: 1

Nature Affinity: 1

Hero Perks:

All Cities have +10% Mana Income

+5 World Map Casting Points and Combat Casting Points per level of the Wizard King

Wizard Kings have the Overchannel ability in Combat.

Tome Details

Stating Tome: Tome of Enchantment

Tome Overview: Improve your units with Unit Enchantments and specialize in Physical Damage.

Initial Bonus:

+2 Materium Affinity

Runecarver’s Camp – Special Province Improvement

Sundering Strikes – Novice Hero Skill

Research:

Sunder Blades – Unit Enchantment

Seeker Arrows – Unit Enchantment

Summon Copper Golem – Unit

Awakened Tools – City Spell

Spell-Tempered Shields – Unit Enchantment

Flavour Text:

“Enchantment is truly a union of the worldly and the arcane, as it requires both a steady smithing hand and magical prowess. Enhance weaponry, tools of labor, and even your people, to see your empire rise above any other.”

– Edward Portsmith, Last Dreadnought of the Commonwealth

Race Details

Race: Underground Disciples

Traits:

Bulwark

Underground Adaptation

Culture:

Industrious

Fables Hunters

Gifted Casters

Flavour Text:

Xetevaca was named by the excavators who found her after she was cast into the dark depths as a newborn. Her charm and popularity was deemed dangerous by her ruling empress, resulting in the banishment of Xetevaca and her loyal followers. She emerged from the Astral Void as a Godir.

The Underground Disciples originated as a small community within a vast empire, but their trust in Xetevaca caused them to take a leap of faith into the Astral Void itself. Those who survived emerged with her and now follow in search of a new home.

Starting Equipment

Godir Greataxe