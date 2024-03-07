Hearts of Iron IV: Trial of Allegiance content pack released

Paradox Interactive has announced a new content pack for its World War Two grand strategy game is out today: Hearts of Iron IV: Trial of Allegiance.

The publisher says of this new content pack that “players can write new histories of the major nations of South America in years around World War II. You can try to resist the pressure to join a costly conflict overseas, or take your chances with a major power bloc for help in pursuing your own goals”.

Check out the release trailer, below:

Here’s the key features from the press release, too:

National Focus Tree for Brazil: Challenged by a decade of internal strife and constitutional crises, Brazil can follow the historical path as a late but valuable member of the Allied cause. Alternately, seek continental hegemony under a new government with new priorities.

Six new songs, with two each for the major nations in the pack. New Voiceovers: Voiceovers in Brazilian Portuguese, Argentinian Spanish, and Chilean Spanish.

Hearts of Iron IV: Trial of Allegiance is out today for PC.