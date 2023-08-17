Hearts of Iron IV getting a Nordic themed expansion: “Arms Against Tyranny”

Paradox Interactive has announced that Hearts of Iron IV is getting a new Nordic-themed expansion called “Arms Against Tyranny” this October, adding yet more content to the already massive grand strategy wargame set in the years around World War II.

Arms Against Tyranny will come to Hearts of Iron IV on October 10th and will cost $19.99 / £16.75 / €19.99, and will (as always with a Paradox title) get a free update alongside it, which will include “changes to Finland’s National Focus tree”.

If you pre-order the pack you will also get a bonus music track, which Paradox says is a “new arrangement of Säkkijärven polkka, produced by Magnus Ringblom”. This new arrangement is apparently a tribute to the “ingenuity of the Finns as they tried to repel a larger foe”.

Check out the trailer showing off the expansion, below:

Arms Against Tyranny is a new expansion pack for Hearts of Iron IV, Paradox Interactive’s critically acclaimed and best-selling grand strategy wargame set in the years around World War II. In Arms Against Tyranny, players can explore deeper historical immersion when playing Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. The Finnish Winter War against the Soviet Union takes center stage as you try to mobilize a sparsely populated nation to defend the homeland against almost impossible odds.

Here’s some of the main features for Hearts of Iron IV: Arms Against Tyranny…

New Finnish National Focus Tree: Walk the diplomatic tightrope of a democratic nation trapped between threats, develop a capable defensive army, or pursue alternate historical paths of collaboration with the neighboring tyrants.

Walk the diplomatic tightrope of a democratic nation trapped between threats, develop a capable defensive army, or pursue alternate historical paths of collaboration with the neighboring tyrants. New Swedish National Focus Tree: Resource rich and fiercely independent, Sweden can be the centre of a unified Scandinavian resistance, or a game-changing ally in the ongoing battle of ideologies.

Resource rich and fiercely independent, Sweden can be the centre of a unified Scandinavian resistance, or a game-changing ally in the ongoing battle of ideologies. New Danish and Norwegian Focus Trees: With the benefit of hindsight, can you prepare these small nations for the storm of war that is about to wash upon their shores?

With the benefit of hindsight, can you prepare these small nations for the storm of war that is about to wash upon their shores? Military Industrial Organizations: Customize your armaments industry by encouraging national corporations to specialize in the types of weapons and technology you desire for your armed forces.

Customize your armaments industry by encouraging national corporations to specialize in the types of weapons and technology you desire for your armed forces. International Arms Market: Become the quartermaster of the world by selling arms and equipment to the warring nations, receiving civilian factory capacity in return.

Become the quartermaster of the world by selling arms and equipment to the warring nations, receiving civilian factory capacity in return. And more: New unit art, 10 new songs, customization of Special Forces units and greater divisional specialization.

Arms Against Tyranny will be released on October 10th for PC.