Hearts of Iron IV: By Blood Alone released today

A brand new expansion for Hearts of Iron IV called “By Blood Alone” has been released today, and a trailer has been made to celebrate that fact.

The new expansion for Hearts of Iron IV will cost $19.99/£15.49/€19.99, and means the grand strategy game is getting even grander, as By Blood Alone “adds new ways to explore the limits of your military genius and long-term planning”. Check out the release trailer, below:

The centrepieces of By Blood Alone include the much requested aircraft designer, allowing you to build the fighters and bombers of your imagination, and three new national focus trees, carving out room for an even wider range of diverging alternate histories, whether you successfully repel European conquest as Ethiopia or foment a communist revolution in wartime Italy.

Features of Hearts of Iron IV: By Blood Alone include:

New Italian Focus Tree: Alternate histories of Fascist Italy, including a socialist revolution.

Alternate histories of Fascist Italy, including a socialist revolution. New Ethiopian Focus Tree: Defy the odds to defeat the Italian invader or resist the conqueror from abroad using unique Government in Exile abilities.

Defy the odds to defeat the Italian invader or resist the conqueror from abroad using unique Government in Exile abilities. New Swiss Focus Tree: Surrounded by France, Germany and Italy, the mountain nation of Switzerland finds strength in its neutrality, balancing competing factions and overtures from the great powers.

Surrounded by France, Germany and Italy, the mountain nation of Switzerland finds strength in its neutrality, balancing competing factions and overtures from the great powers. New Peace Conference Options: Demilitarize zones of the map or entire nations, bid on the capital ships of defeated powers, or claim control of enemy resources or factories as reparations.

Demilitarize zones of the map or entire nations, bid on the capital ships of defeated powers, or claim control of enemy resources or factories as reparations. Aircraft Designer: Design and build your own planes, from nimble interceptors that prioritize speed to durable bombers crafted to unload tons of destruction from high above.

Design and build your own planes, from nimble interceptors that prioritize speed to durable bombers crafted to unload tons of destruction from high above. Unit Medals: A log of each division’s accomplishments lets you track their performance, and even allow you to award medals to those that have performed well.

A log of each division’s accomplishments lets you track their performance, and even allow you to award medals to those that have performed well. Embargo Interaction: Embargo your enemies with a new diplomatic interaction, preventing them from trading with you if they have generated enough world tension.

Embargo your enemies with a new diplomatic interaction, preventing them from trading with you if they have generated enough world tension. New Unit Models: More than 20 new pieces of unit art for Italian, Ethiopian and Swiss armies.

More than 20 new pieces of unit art for Italian, Ethiopian and Swiss armies. New Plane Models : 67 new plane models.

: 67 new plane models. 12 New Music Tracks

Should you not buy the expansion, don’t fret too much as the main game is still getting a major update that is free for everyone who already owns it.

Hearts of Iron IV: By Blood Alone is out now for PC.