Co-op deck-builder Across the Obelisk hits Switch today

Paradox Interactive has announced that Across the Obelisk, the co-op deck-builder previously only on PC, is coming to Switch on March 21st, which is today. On top of that, the game is also coming to Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 later this year.

Across the Obelisk will feature cross-platform multiplayer on all formats, so you can play the four-person co-op play whether your friends are on PC, Switch, Xbox, or PlayStation 5. On top of that, the Switch version will come with all the DLC and updates the PC version has had up to now.

Check out the latest trailer, below:

Across the Obelisk is a dynamic rogue-lite game with a unique multiplayer spin on the classic deck building experience. The game challenges players to create a party from a diverse set of characters, engage in tactical card-based combat, and find a unique path across a world that changes in reaction to their decisions. Playable alone or with up to three friends, Across the Obelisk provides a different experience with each playthrough thanks to its branching world paths, highly customizable heroes, hundreds of different cards with variable upgrades, and much more.

“We’ve always wanted to evoke the feeling of playing in an RPG party with Across the Obelisk, and now our players will be able to group up with their friends no matter where they play,” said Javier de Miguel, Game Developer at Dreamsite Games.

De Miguel continued: “We want your strategies to focus on building the right decks, not on how to get a party together, so we’re thrilled to be able to offer a completely open multiplayer experience like this. We’re even making it so players don’t have to worry about who’s got which DLC – if you own any of the story expansions for Across the Obelisk, everyone in your party can play through them with you.”

Here’s the list of key features from the Steam page:

Dynamic Deckbuilding Roguelite RPG

Play solo or co-op with up to three friends

12 unlockable characters to create your party

+500 cards and items to choose, craft and upgrade

Procedural generated system intended to be highly replayable

Events and quests where your decisions affect how the story unfolds

Face powerful bosses in tactical combat

Across the Obelisk is out now for PC, and hits Nintendo Switch on March 21st.