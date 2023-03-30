Across the Obelisk has a new story pack, and it’s out today

Paradox Arc has announced that a new story pack for Dreamsite Games’ Across the Obelisk is out today. It’s called “The Wolf Wars”, and has a launch discount, making it have a suggested price of £8.50 / €9.75 / $9.99.

This is the first story pack for Across the Obelisk, and adds a new zone, character, and pet, as well as new hero skins to unlock as you play The Wolf Wars, which is set ten years before the Across the Obelisk main story. You can check out the new trailer and official word on the story addon, below:

Across the Obelisk is a dynamic deckbuilding rogue-lite RPG from Dreamsite Games that challenges players to create a party from a diverse set of characters, engage in tactical card-based combat, and find a unique path across a world that changes in reaction to their decisions. Playable alone or with up to three friends, Across the Obelisk provides a different experience with each playthrough thanks to its branching world paths, highly customizable heroes, hundreds of different cards with variable upgrades, and much more.

As well as that, the press release reveals the key features of the new story addon, as follows:

Live the Tale of the Wolf Wars: Play through a completely new independent zone depicting Senenthia from the past. Travel back ten years and live the tale of the legendary Wolf Wars. Experience events and fight together with the team of heroes that participated in the war. Choose different paths in order to reach the final goal of the war.

New Character and Pet: When you have completed the Wolf Wars story, none other than Yogger will be unlocked as a new playable character! You will also be able to unlock the new pet, the wolf cub Wolfy!

New Hero Skins: While playing the story of the Wolf Wars you will encounter several heroes in their younger days. Completing their events will unlock new skins for them. A total of five new skins and events are included.

Across the Obelisk is out now for PC.