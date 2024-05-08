Paradox Interactive and developer Dreamsite Games has announced its rogue-lite deck building game Across the Obelisk is getting two new DLC packs.

There are trailers for both the new Hero Pack (Nenukil the Engineer), as well as the new Story Pack (The Obsidian Uprising), and both will be coming to PC and Nintendo Switch on May 15th.

Let’s check out the Hero Pack trailer first:

Across the Obelisk is a dynamic rogue-lite deck-builder from Dreamsite Games with a unique multiplayer spin, bringing roleplaying elements and cooperative strategy to the table. The two new DLC packs allow players to expand both their wealth of gameplay options and narrative experiences, adding a new hero and a new in-game world to their collections. Nenukil, the Engineer is a new scout-class hero with a new game mechanic, including a dynamic skin that changes over the course of a game.

Here’s the story pack trailer for The Obsidian Uprising:

The Obsidian Uprising adds a new story map that takes players back in time 30 years to the dwarven city of Black Forge, discovering a thrilling new chapter in the story of Senenthia and granting access to a customizable new pet.

Paradox says that “Each pack will be available individually for $4.99/£4.29/€4.99”, adding that on top of the two premium DLC packs, a free update will be hitting on that same day. The publisher says: “This update adds full localization in French and German for the game and all its content, improvements to the game’s sound design, more hero-specific options for narrative events, game balance improvements, and more.”

Across the Obelisk is out now for PC, Nintendo Switch. The two DLC packs will be coming to PC and Nintendo Switch on May 15th. The game itself is planned to come to Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation later in the Summer.