Cities: Skylines 2 reveals “Beach Properties” asset pack, mods coming soon

Paradox Interactive and developer Colossal Order has revealed the first post-launch asset pack for Cities: Skylines 2, coming on March 25th.

The Beach Properties pack will also launch with the “first stage” of the in-game modding tools, which Paradox Interactive says will allow “players and creators to build, share, and play with mods through a simple in-game interface”. it will retail for $9.99 / £8.49 / €9.99, and is part of the ultimate edition, or the Waterfronts Expansion Pass.

Over to the mods, Mariina Hallikainen, CEO of Colossal Order said: “Modding is part of the lifeblood of Cities: Skylines, and starting our Modding Beta is going to be a transformative step for Cities: Skylines II,” adding: “The creativity and feedback from our players are what makes this community what it is. We can’t wait to see how everyone puts these tools to use, and work alongside them to make sure everyone is empowered to make the cities of their dreams”.

Check out the Beach Properties teaser below:

Starting on March 25, players will be able access mods through the Cities: Skylines II Modding Beta. Upon release, an in-game editor will be available that allows for players to create or implement Map or Code mods. Using the Paradox Mods platform, also integrated into the Cities: Skylines II experience, creations can be played locally and shared globally. The platform also allows players to discover and curate other available mods, organize their preferred mods into one-click Playsets, and more. Asset modding tools and other options will be made available later this year.

In addition to Beach Properties, the team says that a new in-game Radio “the Deluxe Relax Station will be released on March 25, featuring a new host and a full hour of new music”. Paradox says that “Deluxe Relax Station will be available on PC for a suggested retail price of $4.99/£4.49/€4.99 or as part of the Cities: Skylines II Waterfronts Expansion Pass or Ultimate Edition”.

On the official site, the roadmap for the game has also been updated:

As you can see, Modern Architecture and Urban Promenades are due in the second quarter of this year, along with a Soft Rock radio station. The fourth quarter of 2024 is aiming to be when the Bridges & Ports expansion comes, along with another radio pack.

Cities: Skylines 2 is out now for PC.