Foundry will be launching in Early Access in May

Channel 3 Entertainment and Paradox Interactive has announced that Foundry, the procedurally generated voxel factory builder is coming on May 2nd, and will be entering PC early access on Steam.

Paradox Interactive says that Foundry has already been played by 100,000 people during the alpha phase on Itch.io, and also including the Steam Next Fest demo it had back in October 2023. After playing loads of Lightyear Frontier, a factory game is definitely something I’ll be looking forward tol.

Check out the trailer shwing off the release date, below:

Foundry is a first-person, factory-building and automation sandbox set in a beautiful, procedurally-generated voxel world. Starting from humble beginnings of manually mining and processing resources, crafting machinery, and developing technologies, players can advance to automating the entire production line to their precise plans. They will face different logistic challenges such as planning pipe and belt networks and managing complex power systems, working to expand their constantly growing production lines as they create their own gigantic, automated, and self-sustaining factory. Played solo or with friends, Foundry is the perfect mix between grid-based construction games and factory building simulations.

Here’s the key features from the Steam page:

Automate Everything: While you start small by crafting your first items and machines by hand, you will soon find yourself surrounded by a large sci-fi factory doing the work for you. You need to expand your factory by building more production lines, conveyor belts and pipes while keeping a stable power supply for your growing energy demands. By conducting research, you will unlock more advanced, complex and faster technology to optimize the design and maximize the output of your factory.

Expand Worldwide: Every new game starts with a different procedurally generated voxel world. Each block can be destroyed and new blocks (terrain or buildings) can be placed to shape the worlds to fit your desires. Build your sprawling factory on a mountain, in the jungle or inside the deepest mine – everything is possible!

Play Together: Foundry can be played alone or cooperatively with friends. The multiplayer mode works over the internet as well as offline through LAN networking. There are currently no player limits for multiplayer, but we think the game is best played with 2-4 players.

Foundry will launch on PC early access on May 2nd.