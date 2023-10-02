Paradox Interactive reveal new factory sim Foundry, with demo coming later this month

Paradox Interactive and Channel 3 Entertainment have announced a publishing partnership for the upcoming PC game Foundry. In Foundry, players are given the freedom to build the perfect factory of their imagination. It will be a voxel procedurally-generated factory-building simulation and automation sandbox.

A new demo for Foundry will be available for free during Steam Next Fest, from October 9, 2023, to October 16, 2023.

You can check out Foundry in the announcement trailer below:

Foundry is a first-person, factory-building, and automation sandbox set in a procedurally-generated voxel world. Starting from humble beginnings of manually mining and processing resources, crafting machinery, and developing technologies, players can advance to automating the entire production line to their precise plans. They will face different logistic challenges such as pipe networks and power systems working to expand their constantly growing production lines as they create their own gigantic, automated, and self-sustaining factory. You will also be able to play the game solo or with friends.

Patrik Meder, Vice- president at Channel 3 Entertainment had this to say:

The overwhelmingly positive feedback we received from the Foundry Alpha on Itch.io was encouraging and highlighted the game’s immense potential. To fully realize this potential, it was essential to collaborate with the perfect partner. Being published by Paradox Interactive allows us to fulfill the vision and ambitions we have for Foundry.

Sebastian Forsström, Executive Producer at Paradox Interactive, added this:

Foundry is a unique game that has already received positive feedback from early testers and we are very excited about this project. We are proud to work with Channel 3 Entertainment to bring the ultimate factory building simulation to players.

A new demo of the game will be available during the upcoming Steam Next Fest, from October 9 to October 16, 2023.

Foundry will launch on Steam at a later date and can be wishlisted right now.