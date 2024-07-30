Foundry roadmap deep dive discussion video released

The developer behind Foundry (Channel 3 Entertainment) has released a deep dive discussion video talking about the game’s roadmap.

Foundry has been updated pretty well since it first launched in early access, with the latest major change coming to the panel screens. That change was following community feedback, so there’s evidence the developer is listening to what the players want.

The 26-minute long deep dive goes into things from Science Tiers 5&6, to Machine Tuning. It mentions new decorations, critters, usability and user interface, and a whole lot more. And best yet, there’s a part two coming as well. Check out the video, below:

Mark from the team explains that the team has had a lot of time to reflect on feedback, and ensures fans the feedback is in their minds. It seems as though two large updates are planned for this year, though Patrik explained the team doesn’t have firm dates for that yet. Of the things that are exciting the team, but still in planning stages, there are trains, farming, critter related gameplay, pressure mechanics, and character equipment.

Channel 3 Entertainment says it’s already started working on Advanced Power Plants, which is made up of multiple modular buildings. Critters are definitely coming to the game, as Mark says he’s been trying to add them “for the last year and a half”, and wants to have wildlife around the planet, specifically to the biomes that “can add a little bit of personality to the game and make it feel more alive”. The plan is to introduce Critters as cosmetic, so that they aren’t in the way, but to “layer content upon them” as development continues. The team says that it hasn’t decided on whether there will be breeding, selling, etc, yet, but wants to create a loop within Foundry that works within the game, and doesn’t interfere with other parts.

Foundry is in early access on PC via Steam now.