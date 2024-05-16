Lorelei and the Laser Eyes by Simogo Games sees you traversing a complex hotel building looking for clues to piece together the mystery that surrounds it, and its labyrinthine halls, rooms, and corridors will make you yearn for a map or two to keep track of where you are. Despite there not being a map of any kind available at the start, there are ways to get a hold of maps for each area. We’ll detail everything you need to do to get a hold of every map in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes.

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes | How to get the map

Step One | Head to the Architect Studio

The first thing you’ll want to do on your road to recovering the maps in the game is to head to the Architect Studio. From the main lobby with the Reception desk, head down the stairs to your right, down into the basement. From hear, you’ll want to head towards the back of the room, and then take the left exit, after the WC. Here you should arrive in the Architect Studio.

You’ll now want to interact with the Drawing Board in front of you. Doing so will bring up the Architects Sketches. Luckily these will be stored as a memory for you, so you don’t need to write anything down. They will be under the Notes section of your Photographic Memory, and you can refer to them at any time.

Step Two | Find the Document Tubes

The next step towards acquiring a map or two, is to search for the Document Tubes hidden around the hotel. There are five in total to look for, one on each floor. They can be found in the following locations

Cellar – In the Architect Studio, next to the Drawing Board

First Floor – In the Foyer, First Floor, on a shelf to the right of the room

Second Floor – In the Front West Hallway, on top of a shelving unit

Third Floor – In the East Hallway, Third Floor, in an open drawer

Loft – Up a ladder in a side room of Room 2014.

Step Three | Decode the Architect Sketches

You’ll notice as you find each Document Tube, it has a name on the front of it, and this connects to a name on the Architect Sketches document in your Photographic memory. Each sketch contains a puzzle, which contains a numerical answer. Put these numerical codes into each Document Tube and it will open it up and the map for each floor in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is yours.

The answers to the Sketches is below:

Basement Document Tube

Name: KJELL ARE

Solution: The puzzle asks for the cheapest correct halves of the drawing, which after studying carefully are 50 and 60 which add up to 110.

Reward: Cellar Map

First-floor Document Tube

Name: FURSTE ETACH

Solution: You need to count the number of cubes, remembering it’s a symmetrical image. Total number of cubes is 13. 13 x 15 (cost per cube) = 195.

Reward: Hotel Letztes Jahr Floor 1 Map

Second-floor Document Tube

Name: ANDRE PLAHN

Solution: The least expensive option includes the shapes 315, 130, and 55, to make the required shape. Added together, this makes the answer 500.

Reward: Hotel Letztes Jahr Floor 2 Map

Third-floor Document Tube

Name: TREDIEV WOJNINK

Solution: The calculation is upside down. So it is actually 6 x 18 = 108.

Reward: Hotel Letztes Jahr Floor 3 Map

Loft document tube

Name: LOFFE T VINDEN

Solution: Rotate your head to the right, and you will see the number 714 in the drawing

Reward: Loft Map

Now you have found every map in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes