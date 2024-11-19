Lorelei and the Laser Eyes coming to PlayStation in December

Developer Simogo and publisher Annapurna Interactive has announced the puzzle game Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is coming to PS4 and PS5 in December.

Previously only on Nintendo Switch and PC, the game is hitting PS4 and PlayStation 5 on December 3rd. Annapurna and Simogo explains that: “in Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, a woman, summoned by an eccentric man to participate in a project in an old hotel somewhere in central Europe, becomes embroiled in a game of illusions, increasingly dangerous and surreal. Now you are invited to fall into the same rabbit hole, in a non-linear mystery with an immense amount of handcrafted puzzles, constantly presenting you with new riddles to solve, each leading you closer to deciphering the enigma of Lorelei and the Laser Eyes.”

Check out the PlayStation trailer, below:

In our review of the PC version, we said: “Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is going to be divisive. If you’ve got the patience to play through puzzle after puzzle after puzzle, this is the perfect game for you. It requires you to use a pen and paper every step of the way and its hardcore when it comes to working everything out that your brain will no doubt end up working overtime. That said, everything has a solution, but you need to spend time reading and analysing every drop of information you find. Almost every door is locked and includes something that can be used to solve something, and as long as you are willing to spend time chipping away at it, it can be satisfying in epic proportions.”

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is coming to PS4 and PS5 on December 3rd, but it’s out now for PC and Nintendo Switch.