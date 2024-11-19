Stray out today for Nintendo Switch

After releasing back in 2022 for PC, PS4, and PlayStation 5, publisher Annapurna Interactive has announced Stray is out now for Nintendo Switch.

As you may have guessed from the image at the top of this article, Stray is a game about you playing as a cat in a strange neon-soaked world. Annapurna says that “the Nintendo Switch physical edition of Stray is now available to purchase for £34.99 from global retailers and online storefronts”, adding you can grab it digitally from the eShop, here.

Check out a trailer, below:

In Stray, players take the role of a stray cat amidst the detailed, neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. Roam surroundings high and low, defend against unforeseen threats and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by curious droids and dangerous creatures. See the world through the eyes of a cat and interact with the environment in playful ways. Be stealthy, nimble, silly, and sometimes as annoying as possible with the strange inhabitants of this mysterious world.

In our original PS5 review, we said: “Stray offers an interesting story where you’re constantly learning about what happened leading up to you playing. When you’re making your way around the city and its surrounding areas, the gameplay feels smooth and satisfying, although jumping can feel a bit static and heavy at times. What it does very well, though, is make that feeling of being a cat as authentic as possible. Yes, you can move around as a cat would, but it’s in the simple things like meowing, brushing against the legs of robots, purring during a nap, scratching against sofa’s arm rests and carpets, and playing with a ball where the creativeness of it feel most natural. The puzzles are smart, the visuals are superb, and the music is beautiful throughout.”

Stray is out now for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.