Enotria: The Last Song getting an eight hour long demo

Jyamma Games has announced that its upcoming Souls-like Enotria: The Last Song will be getting an eight hour demo, with pre-orders also now live on both PC and PlayStation 5, with Xbox Series S|X opening up soon.

The team says that “In this action-packed RPG, you are the only entity not bound by a prewritten fate”, adding: “Utilize the unique system of masks to assume various roles with special abilities, confront formidable foes, and challenge the Authors of your world’s script.”

The eight hour long demo will be available on both PC and PS5 on May 22nd, while the team has also confirmed a release date for the game on PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PS5 of September 19th, 2024.

Step into a world where your actions reshape the narrative. In Enotria: The Last Song, adopt the masks of defeated enemies to harness their strengths, navigate through a gorgeously menacing Italian-inspired landscape, and utilize the Ardore to dynamically shift the world around you. This game offers unparalleled flexibility in gameplay, allowing you to tailor your character and strategy in real-time, providing a fresh, challenging experience for even the most seasoned Soulslike gamers. The Enotria: The Last Song demo experience starts in Quinta, the City of Actors. As the Mask of Change, players will face the Authors, formidable foes that created the Canovaccio, a twisted eternal play that keeps the world in an unnatural stasis. Weave your parries together as you fluidly swap between three customizable loadouts on the fly to take down the most challenging of enemies.

The demo will have four weapon classes (each with unique weapons), and six masks to discover that “bring with them devastating new playstyles and distinctive passive abilities.” The developer adds you can “Augment different playstyles by choosing from over 20 spells and 30 perks to make your Mask of Change build your own.”

Here’s a list of key features from the press release:

Become the Mask of Change: Don the Mask of your fallen foes to assume their roles and enable new ways of playing. Collect over 30 Masks and swap between up to 3 customizable loadouts at any time. Each loadout allows you to try out a new playstyle without the burden of a respec.

Don the Mask of your fallen foes to assume their roles and enable new ways of playing. Collect over 30 Masks and swap between up to 3 customizable loadouts at any time. Each loadout allows you to try out a new playstyle without the burden of a respec. Summer Souls: Enotria is a beautiful sun-lit land inspired by Italian nature, that hides dark secrets behind its bright facades. It’s up to you to unravel the mysteries of this stunning world.

Enotria is a beautiful sun-lit land inspired by Italian nature, that hides dark secrets behind its bright facades. It’s up to you to unravel the mysteries of this stunning world. Awaken Your Potential: Chain kills and swap between Masks to alter the boons you receive to best match your opponent. Utilize over 120 different weapons, 8 weapon classes, 45 spells, and 8 parry modifiers to break your enemies and enable a devastating riposte attack to gain the mighty Awakened buff.

Chain kills and swap between Masks to alter the boons you receive to best match your opponent. Utilize over 120 different weapons, 8 weapon classes, 45 spells, and 8 parry modifiers to break your enemies and enable a devastating riposte attack to gain the mighty Awakened buff. Alter Reality: Channel the power of Ardore to dynamically alter reality. Swap strategically between environmental states to solve puzzles, reveal secrets, traverse a decaying world and gain a strategic edge in battles.

Channel the power of Ardore to dynamically alter reality. Swap strategically between environmental states to solve puzzles, reveal secrets, traverse a decaying world and gain a strategic edge in battles. Path of Innovators: Expand your playstyle options through a unique pool of talents in the Path of Innovators. 68 unlockable skills and over 150 million different build combinations comprise the unique system that makes theory-crafting and altering your playstyle full of boundless possibilities.

Enotria: The Last Song is coming to PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PS5 on September 19th, 2024.