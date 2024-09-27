Enotria: The Last Song developer shares updated roadmap

Developer Jyamma has shared the updated roadmap for its Souls-like game, Enotria: The Last Song, now it’s out on PC and PlayStation 5.

The first major update appears to be coming in November, as can be seen in the image below. November’s patch will include tuning and quality of life updates. Meanwhile there are to be two quicker patches in September, addressing some nerfs and balance changes, then again with a second patch that will allow people to customise keyboard controls, and add a mode that lets you play on a harder difficulty.

Further down the line it seems January will be when a “polish patch” comes, which will make “improvements on core movements of the main character (locomotion, weapon switch, etc)”, and then in March 2025 another patch will hit adding “additional improvements based on community feedback”, as well as “additional voiceover for all characters”.

In case you haven’t heard of the game, we’ve dropped the launch trailer and information about it, below.

In Enotria: The Last Song, the Maskless One’s world has been gripped by the Canovaccio – a twisted eternal play that only you can end. Adopt the masks of defeated enemies to harness their strength and unlock various abilities to help you survive this Italian landscape, using Ardore to dynamically alter reality along the way. Defeat bosses and enemies using over 120 different weapons, 45 spells, parry modifiers, abilities, load-outs, and more – with more than 150 million different build combinations, the customization is limitless. For players who joined the fight in the demo on Steam earlier this year, Jyamma Games has an important message to help prevent progression halting crashes in the full game experience. To avoid these complications, please remove the demo build and its save files from your PC before you choose New Game from the main menu. Once this is complete, your journey to end the twisted eternal play may begin!

Here’s the key features from the latest press release:

Awaken your Potential – Unleash the thrill of combat like never before! Choose from over 120 different weapons, 45 spells, and 8 parry modifiers to defeat the strongest of foes. Shatter their defenses with precision strikes, unique chain parries, and unleash devastating riposte attacks that ignite the battlefield, allowing you to turn defense into offense with style.

Become The Mask Of Change – Seize the Masks of your vanquished adversaries and unlock an endless amount of new possibilities! Switch between three load-outs at any one time. With over 30 distinct Masks at your disposal, each comes with its own unique strengths and vulnerabilities. Use these to your advantage as you take on over 100 diverse enemy archetypes to end the Authors tyranny.

Path of Innovators – Brace yourself to unlock a realm of endless possibilities as you delve into a trove of talents like never before. With over 68 skills to unlock, your Masks become a canvas for unparalleled customization, empowering you to sculpt your playstyle with unprecedented precision. Take advantage of the dozens of stat-altering aspects and find the one out of the 150 Million different build combinations that suit your playstyle and respec on the fly with no penalty.

Summer Souls – This Italian folklore-inspired world of eerie beauty and chilling mystery breathes new life into the soulslike genre. Explore breathtaking cities and beautiful landscapes as you encounter challenging bosses and unravel the Authors' hidden secrets. Adventure through three vast regions where every corner holds both wonder and danger, beckoning you to discover your own fate amidst the twisted eternal play.

Alter Reality – Channel the power of Ardore to dynamically alter reality. Strategically activate rifts to solve puzzles, reveal secrets, traverse a decaying world, and gain a strategic edge in combat.

Enotria: The Last Song is out now for PC and PlayStation 5.