Enotria: The Last Song coming to PC and PS5 on September 19th

Jyamma Games has announced that Enotria: The Last Song will be hitting PlayStation 5 and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store) on September 19th.

Enotria: The Last Song is a souls-like RPG, and the team says you will “step into the shoes of the only entity unbound by a prewritten fate” and “utilize the system of masks to assume unique abilities, confront formidable foes, and challenge the Authors of your world’s script”.

You can see the most recent trailer, from gamescom 2024, below:

Step into a world where your actions shape the narrative. In Enotria: The Last Song, adopt the masks of defeated enemies to harness their strengths, navigate a sun-lit Italian-inspired landscape, and utilize the Ardore to dynamically shift the world around you. Experience the thrill of combat with over 120 weapons, 45 spells, and 8 parry modifiers. Customize your playstyle with the Path of Innovators, featuring over 68 unlockable skills.

Here’s the key features from the latest press release:

Unleash the thrill of combat like never before! Choose from over 120 different weapons, 45 spells, and 8 parry modifiers to defeat the strongest of foes. Shatter their defenses with precision strikes, unique chain parries, and unleash devastating riposte attacks that ignite the battlefield, allowing you to turn defense into offense with style. Become The Mask Of Change – Seize the Masks of your vanquished adversaries and unlock an endless amount of new possibilities! Switch between three load-outs at any one time. With over 30 distinct Masks at your disposal, each comes with its own unique strengths and vulnerabilities. Use these to your advantage as you take on over 100 diverse enemy archetypes to end the Authors tyranny.

Seize the Masks of your vanquished adversaries and unlock an endless amount of new possibilities! Switch between three load-outs at any one time. With over 30 distinct Masks at your disposal, each comes with its own unique strengths and vulnerabilities. Use these to your advantage as you take on over 100 diverse enemy archetypes to end the Authors tyranny. Path of Innovators – Brace yourself to unlock a realm of endless possibilities as you delve into a trove of talents like never before. With over 68 skills to unlock, your Masks become a canvas for unparalleled customization, empowering you to sculpt your playstyle with unprecedented precision. Take advantage of the dozens of stat-altering aspects and find the one out of the 150 Million different build combinations that suit your playstyle and respec on the fly with no penalty.

Brace yourself to unlock a realm of endless possibilities as you delve into a trove of talents like never before. With over 68 skills to unlock, your Masks become a canvas for unparalleled customization, empowering you to sculpt your playstyle with unprecedented precision. Take advantage of the dozens of stat-altering aspects and find the one out of the 150 Million different build combinations that suit your playstyle and respec on the fly with no penalty. Summer Souls – This Italian folklore-inspired world of eerie beauty and chilling mystery breathes new life into the soulslike genre. Explore breathtaking cities and beautiful landscapes as you encounter challenging bosses and unravel the Authors’ hidden secrets. Adventure through three vast regions where every corner holds both wonder and danger, beckoning you to discover your own fate amidst the twisted eternal play.

This Italian folklore-inspired world of eerie beauty and chilling mystery breathes new life into the soulslike genre. Explore breathtaking cities and beautiful landscapes as you encounter challenging bosses and unravel the Authors’ hidden secrets. Adventure through three vast regions where every corner holds both wonder and danger, beckoning you to discover your own fate amidst the twisted eternal play. Alter Reality – Channel the power of Ardore to dynamically alter reality. Strategically activate rifts to solve puzzles, reveal secrets, traverse a decaying world, and gain a strategic edge in combat.

Enotria: The Last Song is coming to PC and PS5 on September 19th. It’ll be coming to Xbox at a later date.