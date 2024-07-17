Enotria: The Last Song dev diary reveals new enemies and lore

The team behind soulslike Enotria: The Last Song, has released a new video showing off some of the enemies you’ll face in the game, along with a look behind the Italian folklore that’s inspired them.

In the video, developer Jyamma Games shows off “Ermiglio, the boss of the Mantelloni Garden area”, adding that this boss is “one of the many Italian folklore-inspired bosses that await your challenge and the cloaks that populate the cursed monastery in which he resides.”

Check out the video, below, which is the second dev diary for the game.

Jyamma Games sought out to bring the dark yet captivating characters of Italian folklore to life with the world of Enotria: The Last Song. From cloaked figures playing tricks to condemned monks following a cataclysmic event, Vermiglio and the Mantelloni Garden mobs draw inspiration from these tales of betrayal and intrigue. Delve further to learn more about the inspirations behind these two menacing monsters.

Here’s some of that lore from the latest press release:

The Red Monk of Assisi: Set in the early 1200s during the war between Assisi and Perugia, this spectral figure is shrouded in betrayal and tragedy. According to local lore, the Red Monk betrayed Assisi to Perugia by revealing a secret passage through the city walls. This act led to the brutal sacking of Assisi and the curse of the Red Monk, whose spirit is said to haunt the nearby woods, appearing after midnight to wander restlessly.

The Manteillons of Mont Blanc: Inhabiting the slopes of Mont Blanc, the Manteillons are beings resembling goblins and elves, distinguished by their long cloaks that conceal a peculiar deformity: they have no feet. Mischievous and spiteful, they delight in pranks such as tying cows' tails together and disturbing sleeping humans. According to legend, placing containers filled with barley or lentils on windowsills can deter them, as they are compelled to count every grain before causing mischief.

The Ghost Monks of Mount Subasio: Once monks of a monastery near Assisi, these spirits are cursed to repeat rituals and processions they neglected in life. After a cataclysmic event claimed their lives and destroyed their monastery, they were condemned to eternal penance. Witnessed as ghostly figures with lit torches, they roam the hills around Mount Subasio, forever enacting the rituals they once disrespected.

Enotria: The Last Song is coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on September 19th.