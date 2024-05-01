Life by You from Paradox Interactive coming to Early Access in June

Paradox Interactive has announced it’s life-sim game Life by You is coming to PC early access on June 4th, after previously being planned for March 5th. It’ll be on both Steam and the Epic Games Store, and it’s available to wishlist now.

The publisher says that the extra time has been used to let the team “put the finishing touches on the visuals for its human characters and to improve gameplay further”.

The original announcement trailer can be seen below:

Life by You is a life simulation game with the creative freedom to tell unlimited storytelling possibilities. Players can design and live out the lives of the humans they create in an open-game world where everything is customizable. Players create their households, build their homes, and tell life’s many stories. With natural language conversation and the ability to switch from third-person to direct control gameplay, players will connect with their characters on an emotional level. The game will come with deep Creator and Editor tools like Character Creator, Object Designer, Language Trees, and more, and all are available to players so they can MOD and adapt the game to fit their story.

“At the core of Life by You is the player community,” said Rod Humble, general manager of Paradox Tectonic. “We’ve created a sandbox where players can tell whatever story they want. From deeply personal, esoteric, or fan fiction, they can live life to the fullest – or break the rules as they see fit!”

Here’s some of the key features from the press release:

Tell rich stories: This world is your sandbox. Create your humans, or play anyone within it—swap control at any time with any character you encounter. You can climb a career ladder, choose to be a misfit, fall in love as often as you change your clothes, or explore your sexuality. Tell stories that are important to you.

This world is your sandbox. Create your humans, or play anyone within it—swap control at any time with any character you encounter. You can climb a career ladder, choose to be a misfit, fall in love as often as you change your clothes, or explore your sexuality. Tell stories that are important to you. Explore and discover an open world: Drive, bike, scoot, or walk to get around the world. Along the way, collect seashells, wildflowers, and gems. Strike up real-language conversations with any human in-games.

Drive, bike, scoot, or walk to get around the world. Along the way, collect seashells, wildflowers, and gems. Strike up real-language conversations with any human in-games. Empower creativity with deep creative tools: Use extensive Creator and Editor Tools to change the gameplay anytime. Tailor build a world to play in or share your creations on the Paradox Mods.

Use extensive Creator and Editor Tools to change the gameplay anytime. Tailor build a world to play in or share your creations on the Paradox Mods. Build and fully customize humans and environments: Design a dream home from scratch or renovate existing buildings. Customize your human with a fully featured character creator, including deep personality and character traits.

Life by You is coming to PC Early Access on Steam and Epic Games Store on June 4th.