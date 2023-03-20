Paradox Interactive today revealed more details and features you can expect in Life by You, designed to be the most moddable open life simulator. An online announcement event was held on March 20, 2023, at 16:00 GMT. If you missed it you can catch the event again here.

Alternatively, you can watch the announcement trailer below:

In Life by You, players will create humans and live out their lives without loading screens. The game allows players to design and live out the lives of the humans that they create in an open game world where everything is customizable. Players create their households, build their homes, and tell life’s many stories. With real language conversation and the ability to switch from third-person to direct control gameplay, players will connect with their humans on an emotional level. A wide variety of Creator Tools and Editors will allow players to tweak every aspect of their experience, giving them the ability to live life to the fullest – or break the rules, as they see fit.

Rod Humble, General Manager at Paradox Tectonic had this to say regarding Life by You:

Life by You evolves the life simulation genre with modern style, real language conversation, and unprecedented freedom of expression. The game’s extensive customization tools allow for unparalleled levels of storytelling, and I can’t wait to see what creations players come up with once they dive into Early Access this summer.

Life by You Key Features

Below is a list of the key features that have been confirmed for the game:

Play in an open world: Live life with no loading screens. Strike up real-language conversations. Drive or bike to the countryside. Discover and complete quests to unlock new experiences.

Expand your creativity: Make your own in-game content through mods. Utilize a variety of deep Creator Tools. Change the gameplay anytime. Life is yours to make.

Take direct control: Drag and drop your humans into their place – or drive them directly in third-person mode. Live the life of one or tell the stories of many. Climb a career ladder. Fall in love. Raise a family.

Tell stories through conversations: Every real-language conversation is generated based on your human's unique situation. You can even craft your own conversations in-game.

Design your own world: Build your humans' dream homes or businesses from scratch. Furnish them from top to bottom, inside to outside. Drag, demolish, and rearrange entire towns.

Create fully customized humans: Design your families in the Human Creator, including deep personality and character traits. Style and restyle your humans at any time.

Design your families in the Human Creator, including deep personality and character traits. Style and restyle your humans at any time.

Players can pre-order Life by You today on Epic Games Store on via wishlist on Steam. It will retail at 39.99 USD / 39.99 EUR / 34.99 GBP.

Life by You will be available in Early Access on September 12, 2023, for PC.